Bedi, CM, greet people of Puducherry on Liberation Day eve

  Puducherry
  Updated: 31-10-2019 16:16 IST
  Created: 31-10-2019 16:11 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has said the Union Territory has remained distinct from other territories after its merger with the Indian Union. In her message greeting the people here on the eve of the 66th Liberation Day (De Facto Merger Day) of Puducherry on Thursday, she said the union territory and the other outlying regions which were under French rule became a territory of India on November 1, 1954 after de facto merger with Indian Union.

The merger took place as a direct sequel to the referendum held at the border village of Kizhoor in October 1954. The Union Territory has remained distinct from other territories after its merger, she said.

She said spiritual savant Aurobindo and Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiar had made Puducherry their home and that added to its unique spiritual and nationalist flavor. "Puducherry is an amalgam of modernity and spirituality and is rich in heritage, spirituality and nature`s abundance attracting tourists from all over the nation and across the borders," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Extending her heartiest greetings and wishes to the people on the eve of the occasion of Liberation Day, she called upon them to contribute their mite to make the former French colony clean, green, water-rich and prosperous. Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, PWD Minister A Namassivayam and general secretary of the opposition AINRC V Bhalane were among the others who greeted the people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

