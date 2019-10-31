Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between AAP and BJP workers regarding organisation of Chhath Puja

A scuffle broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Kalkaji here on Thursday regarding the organisation of Chhath Puja in one of the parks here. AAP Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj accused BJP of creating problems even though permission had been taken for conducting Chhath Puja in the said park.

"The BJP workers are protesting that Chhath Puja should not take place in Kalkaji. Chhath Puja has been organised here for several years. For the past three years, Chhath has been organised here by the Delhi government," Bharadwaj said. He added that the police personnel manhandled AAP workers.

"Police personnel are engaged in hooliganism. Even though Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh is present here, they have no regard for that". "BJP has broken the of Chhath Puja ghat here. We will not tolerate this behaviour by the BJP hooligans," Sanjay Singh said. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Uniqlo ad sparks protest, parody as S.Korea-Japan dispute flares

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)