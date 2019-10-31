International Development News
UK PM Johnson's Conservatives have 15-17 pct point poll lead over Labour

  Reuters
  • |
  London
  • |
  31-10-2019
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:58 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lead the opposition Labour Party by 15-17 percentage points, two polls showed on Thursday.

IpsosMORI said the Conservatives were on 41%, Labour on 24%, Liberal Democrats on 20%, the Brexit Party on 7% and the Greens on 3%.

A separate YouGov poll showed the Conservatives were on 36%, Labour on 21%, Liberal Democrats on 18%, the Brexit Party on 13% and the Greens on 6%.

