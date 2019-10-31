UK PM Johnson's Conservatives have 15-17 pct point poll lead over Labour
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lead the opposition Labour Party by 15-17 percentage points, two polls showed on Thursday.
IpsosMORI said the Conservatives were on 41%, Labour on 24%, Liberal Democrats on 20%, the Brexit Party on 7% and the Greens on 3%.
A separate YouGov poll showed the Conservatives were on 36%, Labour on 21%, Liberal Democrats on 18%, the Brexit Party on 13% and the Greens on 6%.
Also Read: UPDATE 1-UK Labour Party seeking compromise timetable for Brexit law - McDonnell
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bored by Brexit? British TV starts Brexit-free news channel
UPDATE 3-Sterling, British stocks ride rollercoaster of Brexit deal hopes
UPDATE 1-Trump says his meeting with grieving British family was 'beautiful' but 'sad'
UPDATE 2-Sterling, British stocks ride rollercoaster of Brexit deal hopes
Entertainment News Roundup: British TV starts Brexit-free news channel; 'Panama Papers' law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal