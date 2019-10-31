Pelosi: U.S. House close to approving trade deal with Mexico, Canada
The U.S. House of Representatives is still working toward approving a trade agreement President Donald Trump worked out with Canada and Mexico, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
The House is on a "path to yes", Pelosi said about ratifying the agreement, which was signed nearly a year ago, adding that her chamber's inquiry into whether Trump should be impeached has "nothing to do" with its work on the agreement.
"If we can come to terms, that I think we are close to doing, this will be a template for future trade agreements," she said. "We have an opportunity to do it right."
Also Read: UPDATE 1-Trump blasts 'crazy' Nancy Pelosi and Democrats, defends Syria pullout
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nancy Pelosi
- House of Representatives
- chamber
- US
- Mexico
- Canada
- Trump
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Turkey pushes offensive in Syria, despite sanctions and calls to stop
Trump says US being 'very tough' on Turkey; Pence, Pompeo to visit Ankara
Rams acquire CB Ramsey in blockbuster deal with Jags
China says U.S. House should stop interfering in Hong Kong
UPDATE 1-U.S. House takes hard line on China over Hong Kong, Huawei