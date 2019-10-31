International Development News
Development News Edition

Pelosi: U.S. House close to approving trade deal with Mexico, Canada

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:10 IST
Pelosi: U.S. House close to approving trade deal with Mexico, Canada
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. House of Representatives is still working toward approving a trade agreement President Donald Trump worked out with Canada and Mexico, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

The House is on a "path to yes", Pelosi said about ratifying the agreement, which was signed nearly a year ago, adding that her chamber's inquiry into whether Trump should be impeached has "nothing to do" with its work on the agreement.

"If we can come to terms, that I think we are close to doing, this will be a template for future trade agreements," she said. "We have an opportunity to do it right."

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Trump blasts 'crazy' Nancy Pelosi and Democrats, defends Syria pullout

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

One district, one problem, total solution should be ideology, Modi tells civil service probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon civil services probationers to identify one big problem in their areas of posting and solve it completely, saying one district, one problem and total solution should be their ideology. A...

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

CBDT extends the deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh....

Punjab: Man serving life term gets married inside Patiala jail

A gangster, who is serving a life imprisonment term in a maximum-security prison in Nabha, got married inside the jail premises with the permission of the High Court on Thursday. The prisoner, Mandeep Singh, was convicted for a double murde...

Iraqi PM will only resign if a replacement is found - president

Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Thursday that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi would only resign in response to mass protests if parliamentary blocs agree on his replacement to avoid a constitutional vacuum.Salih said in a live address ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019