International Development News
Development News Edition

Twitter says tech tools remove one in two abusive tweets in H1

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:43 IST
Twitter says tech tools remove one in two abusive tweets in H1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter's technology tools removed one in two tweets containing abusive content posted in the first half of this year, it said on Thursday, amid calls to the U.S. social media company and its peers to do more to tackle the issue.

Silicon Valley tech giants have in recent months pledged to tighten rules and share more information on abusive content posted on their platforms to avoid more heavy-handed regulatory action on both sides of the Atlantic. Twitter said in its transparency report that it was investing in proactive technology to reduce the burden on people reporting abusive content to the company.

"More than 50 percent of tweets we remove for abuse are now proactively surfaced using technology, rather than relying on reports to Twitter," the company said. That compared with 20% a year ago. The report came a day after Twitter said it would ban political advertising on its platform next month as it and peers including Facebook Inc also face pressure to stop carrying ads that spread false information that could steer elections.

The report noted a 105% increase in accounts locked or suspended for violating its rules during the six-month period. There was a 48% rise in accounts reported for potential violation of Twitter's hateful conduct policies while 115,861 accounts were suspended because of their terrorist content, down 30% from the previous year.

The company also received 67% more legal requests to remove content from 49 countries, 80% of which came from Japan, Russia, and Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Spain offers to host COP25 climate change summit after Chile's withdrawal

Spain has offered to host the United Nations COP25 climate change summit in Madrid, following Chiles withdrawal as host amid raging street protests in the South American nation. The Spanish government said in a statement on Thursday that Pr...

Congress condemns 'assault' of Chowdhury by police

The opposition Congress in Tripura on Thursday condemned the alleged assault on senior CPIM leader and former state minister Badal Chowdhury, who was arrested in a corruption case, by the police. Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that he and ...

'Jumanji: The Next Level' trailer features the gang on a new adventure

The makers of Dwayne Johnson starrer Jumanji The Next Level have released the final trailer of the flick, which is sure to leave movie buffs wanting for more. While the first trailer which released back in July took fans on an adventurous r...

BRIEF-Alberta Energy Minister says Encana Corp was preparing to move since 2015

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage, speaking at a news conference ALBERTA ENERGY MINISTER SAYS SHE DOES NOT EXPECT CANADA OIL DIFFERENTIALS TO CHANGE WITH ADDITIONAL RAIL SHIPMENTS ALBERTA ENERGY MINISTER SAYS ENCANA CORP WAS WORKING TOWA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019