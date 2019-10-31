International Development News
VP Naidu stresses need to make youngsters aware of Sardar Patel's efforts

Describing Sardar Patel as the chief architect of India’s steel frame—the civil services, the Vice President said that he envisaged the all India services as an important cementing force in promoting the unity and integrity of the nation.

Shri Naidu said that every Indian must strive to protect the unity, integrity, safety, security, and sovereignty of India. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today urged political parties not to make statements on Jammu and Kashmir that would affect the unity of the country and give advantage to India's neighbor, which is aiding and abetting cross-border terrorism.

Speaking at a function organized by Pragna Bharati on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to commemorate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary at MCR HRD institute in Hyderabad today, the Vice President asserted that dilution of Article 370 was meant to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir and extend all the laws.

Observing that the dilution of Article 370 was a simple administrative arrangement, he said the people across the country rejoiced as they felt that real unity was achieved.

Describing Sardar as the Unifier of India, he quoted Sardar Patel as saying that 'unity and more unity' was his watchword. He observed that there was a need for unity and more unity in the country now.

Shri Naidu said that every Indian must strive to protect the unity, integrity, safety, security, and sovereignty of India. He said that it was the best and only way to honor legendary leader and visionary statesman, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who left an indelible mark on the historical canvas of our country.

The Vice President stressed the need to make youngsters aware of the humongous efforts and sacrifices made by leaders like Sardar Patel to unify India.

He suggested incorporating a detailed chapter in school textbooks on the stupendous contribution of Sardar Patel for the creation of a united India.

Observing that Sardar Patel not only brought about geographical unity but also cared deeply about the social, religious and cultural unity of the country, the Vice President said: "Shri Patel took upon himself the mission of uniting India and succeeded through his tact, patience, calm and dignified persuasion".

Describing Sardar Patel as the chief architect of India's steel frame—the civil services, the Vice President said that he envisaged the all India services as an important cementing force in promoting the unity and integrity of the nation.

Referring to former Deputy Prime Minister's qualities of leadership and steely determination, the Vice President said that Shri Patel's contribution to unifying India would forever remain as one of the greatest accomplishments in the annals of world history.

Talking about Sardar Patel's deft handling of complex situations including in the erstwhile Hyderabad State ruled by the then Nizam, the Vice President said that Shri Patel achieved the mission impossible through his extraordinary firmness and statesmanship.

He pointed out that various princely States had accepted his appeal to join the Indian Union because he emphasized the fundamental homogeneity of culture and sentiment among the people and requested them to join India "inspired by a common allegiance to our motherland for the common good of us all".

Talking about the clarion call given by Sardar Patel many years ago to collectively build a new India, the Vice President called upon people to make a strong resolve to build a stronger, united, forward-looking India in which each citizen feels secure and confident to lead a fulfilling and happy life.

Stating that inclusion and welfare of all must be at the heart of the concept of unity, the Vice President said that Shri Patel wanted Indian states to cooperate and work towards taking India to new greatness.

"Incidentally, this echoes the current government's overarching idea of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas," he said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

