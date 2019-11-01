REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL USA-LEBANON-DEFENSE-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: U.S. withholding $105 million in security aid for Lebanon - sources U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is withholding $105 million in security aid for Lebanon, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, two days after the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong braces for mass rally over weekend after Halloween clashes

Hong Kong cleaned up its famed party zone Lan Kwai Fong on Friday after a night of clashes marred Halloween festivities when police fired tear gas at protesters and were heckled by fancy dress revelers. U.S.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE/ Southern California endures second straight day of wind-stoked wildfires

A fresh spate of Southern California wildfires roared to life on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the region faced a second day of explosively fierce Santa Ana winds that have fanned flames, displacing thousands of residents. AUTOS-EMISSIONS-CALIFORNIA/

Several automakers back Trump in two other California vehicle emissions suits General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and other major automakers late Thursday sought to intervene on the side of the Trump administration in two additional legal challenges to its efforts to bar California from setting tailpipe emissions standards.

BUSINESS USA-ECONOMY/

General Motors strike looms over U.S. October job growth U.S. job growth likely slowed sharply in October, weighed down by a strike at General Motors, while the unemployment rate is expected to tick up from near a 50-year low of 3.5%.

USA-TRADE-NORTHAMERICA/ Pelosi: U.S. House close to approving trade deal with Mexico, Canada

The U.S. House of Representatives is making progress every day toward approving the trade agreement President Donald Trump worked out with Canada and Mexico, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-HARRIET/ Movie 'Harriet' tells a different story about U.S. slavery

When director Kasi Lemmons started work on the first major movie about Harriet Tubman, the 19th century slave turned hero of the Underground Railway, she decided to focus less on the brutality of slavery and more on human stories. CUBA-GOODING-JR/

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new charges in groping case Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges of sexual misconduct involving a third woman, less than a month after pleading not guilty to accusations of groping one woman’s breasts and pinching another’s buttocks.

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2020/

Olympics-Tokyo governor gives reluctant consent to marathon venue move Sapporo was formally approved on Friday as host of the marathon events at next year's Summer Olympics with the reluctant consent of Tokyo's governor, ending a showdown between the Japanese capital and the IOC over where to stage the flagship event.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/ Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold eyes captain's armband

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has already played in two Champions League finals and is set to make his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday and the 21-year-old now has his sights set on the captain's armband. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BOSNIA-CAMP (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE: Winter poses new threat to migrants in Bosnian forest camp Hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Asia living in a freezing camp in the forests of Bosnia are short of food and bedding and at growing risk as the bitter Balkan winter approaches, aid workers say.

1 Nov 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT PORTUGAL-EDUCATION/HISTORY (PIX)

A new school module on Portugal's 'painful past' stirs up controversy A new, optional module for Year 12 students exploring topics like colonialism and genocide is stirring up controversy in Portugal, as academics and politicians argue over how the education system should engage with the country's history.

1 Nov 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/GUATEMALA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. agents man Guatemala checkpoints, see holes in border security At a highway checkpoint in central Guatemala, ten U.S. officers in caps and sunglasses and packing concealed weapons watched as local border agents flagged down vehicles, inspected documents and prepared to fingerprint any undocumented migrants. However, agents taking part in the program told Reuters they found shortcomings in their counterparts from the country's Division of Ports, Airports and Border Posts (Dipafront).

1 Nov 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BRITAIN-ELECTION/BREXIT PARTY (PIX) (TV)

UK's Brexit Party launches election campaign Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gives a speech launching his party's general election campaign. 1 Nov 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DRILLING (PIX) Drilling ban proposals divide Democrats in U.S. oil states

New Mexico’s Democratic government has lofty plans for the billions of dollars it expects to reap from its part of the Permian Basin, starting with an overhaul of its ailing public education system. But it has identified an obstacle: The anti-drilling platforms of Democratic contenders for the White House, who are seeking a swift end to the fossil fuel era to fight climate change. 1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/WARREN Lagging in endorsements, Warren makes quiet push for party backing in White House bid

Freshman New Hampshire legislator Gaby Grossman was surprised earlier this year to get a voicemail from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who had called to talk about her White House campaign. Warren's direct outreach was a sign of her quiet efforts to woo party insiders and try to quell lingering concerns about her candidacy among the party's establishment as the Massachusetts progressive has become a top contender for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November 2020. 1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CHICAGO-EDUCATION/ School's back for 300,000 Chicago students after 11-day teachers' strike

Chicago teachers returned to work on Friday after a grueling 11-day strike as parents hoped the deal struck between the teachers' union and district would improve their children's education. 1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/GIULIANI (TV) Bail modification hearing for Giuliani associate Igor Fruman

A bail modification hearing is scheduled for Igor Fruman, an associate of Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who is charged with campaign finance crimes and currently under home confinement as a condition of his release. Fruman is not expected to attend. 1 Nov 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

USA-ELECTION/IOWA (PIX) (TV) U.S. Democratic presidential contenders swarm Iowa for party dinner

Fourteen presidential candidates will address a crowd of more than 12,000 Iowa Democrats at a party celebration that will test the organizational strength and grassroots popularity of each campaign ahead of the state's kick-off nominating contest on Feb. 3. 1 Nov 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CHILE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS (PIX) (TV)

Chile’s fiery youth anger fueled by fears of poverty in old age As over a million people streamed through Santiago´s streets in a series of protest marches last week, one elderly couple stood out from the largely youthful crowd.

1 Nov 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT MEDIA-APPLE/APPLETV (PIX)

Apple debuts its streaming TV offering Apple releases Apple TV+, its foray into the streaming media wars, with a handful of shows.

1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ABBVIE-RESULTS/

AbbVie reports third-quarter earnings AbbVie Inc will report earnings on Friday in the first full quarter since the drugmaker launched new psoriasis medicine Skyrizi. Investors will look for updates on the company's planned $63 billion acquisition of Allergan and comments on expectations for 2020.

1 Nov 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT AIG-RESULTS/ (PIX)

American International Group Inc to report Q3 2019 results American International Group Inc is set to report its Q3 2019 results before markets open on Friday, Nov. 1st. Investors will be looking for details about the impact of third-quarter catastrophes on the insurer's earnings and whether CEO Brian Duperreault will show continued progress in his effort to deliver an underwriting profit in AIG's core general insurance business. A call will analysts will follow at 9 A.M.

1 Nov 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Fed's Kaplan updates his views on the economy In his first public event after the Fed's Oct. 29-30 interest-rate setting meeting, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gives his views on the most recent Fed decision and the outlook for the economy.

1 Nov 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participates in conversation Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in Newark Anchor Collaborative Roundtable conversation, in Newark, N.J.

1 Nov 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-FED/CLARIDA

Fed Vice Chair Clarida speaks in New York at Japan Society Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on "The United States, Japan, and the Global Economy" at Japan Society luncheon in New York.

1 Nov 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams discusses the economy Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion on the economy and addresses questions from local business, nonprofit, and higher education stakeholders, in Newark, N.J.

1 Nov 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHILE-ENVIRONMENT/BEES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Decade-long drought in Chile leaves bees without flowers

A record, decade-long drought in Chile is killing bees and raising concerns about a shortage of pollinators for key crops like avocadoes and blueberries in this farm-dependent country with a $34 billion food industry. 1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CLIMATECHANGE-NETHERLANDS/ Dutch update projections for 2030 CO2 reductions in Netherlands

Dutch government advisers update projections for the reduction of CO2 emissions in the Netherlands in the 2020-2030 period. 1 Nov 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT GUATEMALA-DAYOFTHEDEAD/ (TV)

Giant kites festival gather thousands in Guatemala to mark the Day of the Dead Giant kite festival in Guatemala marks the celebration of the Day of the Dead, as thousands gather in cemeteries across Central America and Mexico through to Saturday night to remember departed relatives.

1 Nov 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Also Read: Peoples' News Roundup: 'Friday' actor John Witherspoon dies aged 77; Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new charges in groping case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)