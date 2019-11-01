International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:37 IST
UPDATE 2-Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and China would soon announce a new site where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign a "Phase One" trade deal after Chile canceled a planned summit set for mid-November.

"China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement," Trump said on Twitter. "The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing!" Chile's decision to cancel the Nov. 16-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile threw a wrench in plans for Trump and Xi to sign a deal on the sidelines.

Trump offered no specifics on when a new meeting might be set but the White House said on Wednesday it expected to finalize a deal "within the same time frame." China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Thursday that bilateral talks will continue to proceed as previously planned and the lead trade negotiators from both countries will speak by telephone on Friday.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators have been racing to finalize a text of the "phase one" agreement for Trump and Xi to sign next month, a process clouded by wrangling over U.S. demands for a timetable of Chinese purchases of U.S. farm products. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was traveling in the Middle East, told Reuters on Wednesday that U.S. discussions with China had been productive, and work on finalizing the text of the deal was continuing. China's commerce ministry also said on Thursday the negotiations were progressing well.

The White House intends to offer some U.S. locations as alternatives for the APEC summit, according to one source familiar with U.S. thinking. Alaska and Hawaii could be potential options that would be acceptable to China, said a second source familiar with the issue. China has also suggested Macau as a possible venue, according to one China trade source familiar with the issue.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng said talk of Macau was "pure speculation". He did not elaborate.

Also Read: President Xi Jinping to kick start 7th Military World Games in Wuhan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

RPT-CORRECTED-China, U.S. maintain close contact on trade issues -foreign ministry

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Friday China and the United States have maintained close contact on bilateral trade issues.Trump said on Thursday that the two countries would soon announce a new location at which he and Xi would sign a Phas...

U.S. agents at Guatemala checkpoints see holes in border security

At a highway checkpoint in central Guatemala, 10 U.S. officers in caps and sunglasses and packing concealed weapons watched as local border agents flagged down vehicles, inspected documents and prepared to fingerprint any undocumented migra...

Rs 48-cr multi-speciality hospital to come up in Yanam: CM

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy said on Friday the Centre has earmarked Rs 48 crore for a multi-speciality hospital in Yanam. Speaking after unfurling the tricolour during the celebrations of the 66th Liberation Day De Facto Me...

Seven S Koreans missing in helicopter crash near disputed islets

Seoul, Nov 1 AFP Rescuers searching for seven South Koreans whose helicopter crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from islets disputed with Japan located the aircraft on Friday, Seoul officials said. The helicopter had just picked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019