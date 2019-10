President Xi Jinping to kick start 7th Military World Games in Wuhan

By Ravi Jaljotra President Xi Jinping will kick start the 7th Military World Games here on Friday wherein more than 10,000 military officials from over 100 counties, including India are expected to participate with a record-high 329 events across 27 sports.

It is for the first time that China is hosting the Military World Games which is also known as Military Olympics. The Olympics will commence on October 18 and conclude on October 27. However, the games will start on October 19. With an objective to improve its previous records, as many as 54 players of Indian Armed Forces' sports contingent are also participating in the nine-day long Military Olympics.

Indian military athletes will be showing their might in 10 games including archery, boxing, cycling, diving, modern pentathlon, shooting, TRAC and Field gymnastics, wrestling and tennis. A total of 35 venues have been built for the soldiers' Olympics. Of the 35 venues, 13 have been newly built, 17 have been reconstructed using sites formerly operated by the city and local universities, and five are temporary facilities.

The main venue of the Olympics is China's Wuhan, a city endowed with rich water resources and a place with 166 large and small lakes throughout its territory. Hoping to promote the great lakes and rivers, all 35 venues of the games are allocated to be held in four zones, adjacent to local waters. The theme for the 7th Military World Games is 'Military Glory and Peace'. The first military world games was inaugurated in Rome in 1955, and since then, it is held in every four years by the International Military Sports Council or CISM.

The CISM was founded in 1948 and now139 member states across four continents participate. Prior to this, all Military Olympics have been organized by military organizations, however, the 7th soldiers' Olympics is the first to be organized jointly by the military department and local government. (ANI)

Also Read: Xi Jinping to visit India from Oct 11 to 12

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)