International Development News
Development News Edition

Students must be encouraged to look at reading as fun activity: VP Naidu

The Vice President observed that with the advent of the internet, children prefer to search online for information rather than rely on books.

Students must be encouraged to look at reading as fun activity: VP Naidu
Urging parents to serve as role models to their children and read books themselves so that the children emulate them, the Vice President suggested that schools must setup reading camps and workshops. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today expressed concern over the decline in book-reading habit, especially among the young people, and called upon the educational institutions and the academia, to inculcate the practice of reading from a very young age.

Inaugurating the 21st North East Book Fair organized by the All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association (AAPBA) in Guwahati, the Vice President said that students must be encouraged to look at reading as a fun activity rather than a chore.

The Vice President observed that with the advent of the internet, children prefer to search online for information rather than rely on books. He said "reading books, especially stories, is no longer the norm. Children prefer watching videos online."

Urging parents to serve as role models to their children and read books themselves so that the children emulate them, the Vice President suggested that schools must setup reading camps and workshops.

Shri Naidu said that reading books was a voyage through time and like having a conversation with the finest people. "The wisdom that you gain from these conversations is unparalleled".

The Vice President observed that books have the power to inspire and motivate us with stories of people who have fought against odds to succeed. "Books have the power to stir our creativity and stimulate innovative and inventive ideas," he added.

Referring to the critical role played by the library movement in different parts of the country, the Vice President called for keeping the legacy of library movement alive. "I strongly believe that for the society to benefit from books, there is a need to have one library per village," he added.

Apart from the library, there should also be a common prayer room and a service hall in every village.

He also suggested that book fairs should also be conducted at regular intervals in every district to promote reading habits. At the same time, there was also a need to promote quality books in terms of content.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, the Vice President said that it was an internal matter of India and called for countering the disinformation campaign on the issue. He urged people to remain united and shun forces of divisive nature.

The Vice President also paid rich tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 31st and described him as a unifier of India.

The Governor of Assam, Prof. Jagadish Mukhi, Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and Education Minister of Assam, Shri Siddhartha Bhattacharya were among the dignitaries including publishers, writers, poets, and students present at the event. As many as 217 bookstalls, including one from Bangladesh, have been put up for visitors at the 12- day-long event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8: Northern Railway

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8. The train will complete two trips, one from Beas to Rudrapur City, and another from...

UPDATE 2-Brazil police raid Greek shipper over oil tarring beaches

Brazilian police on Friday raided the offices of a Greek company as they investigate an oil tanker carrying heavy Venezuelan crude that was allegedly spilled at sea, tarring thousands of kilometers of Brazils coastline over the past two mon...

Olympic Qualifiers: Rampaging Indian women thrash USA 5-1 in first leg

Indian womens hockey team took a giant leap towards Olympic qualification with a near-flawless performance to hammer USA 5-1 in the first-leg of the two-match FIH Qualifier here on Friday. It was expected to be a tricky tie for the hosts bu...

Rs 1.5 cr cash stolen from cooperative bank in TN

In a major theft in a cooperative bank here, Rs 1.5 crore cash was found missing on Friday, police said. When the staff came to the BHEL Cooperative bank on Friday morning, they found the door open, papers and documents strewn around and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019