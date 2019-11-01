International Development News
Development News Edition

Nagaland hopeful of positive outcome of peace talks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:02 IST
Nagaland hopeful of positive outcome of peace talks

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has claimed a "breakthrough" in the ongoing negotiations to resolve the state's decades-old insurgency problem even through the Centre has asserted it is yet to conclude the talks and will consult all stakeholders before finalising any settlement. The Union Home Ministry on Thursday had said that lot of rumours and misinformation is being spread that the final Naga settlement has been arrived at and will be announced soon.

"This is creating anxiety and concern in some parts of the country. It is clarified that before any settlement is arrived at with Naga groups, all stakeholders including states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted and their concerns will be taken into consideration. No credence needs to be given to such rumours and incorrect information," the MHA statement said. The talks were convened in Delhi in a bid to iron out differences, particularly on the NSCN-IM's demands for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas, which have already been rejected by the Centre.

The central government has already rejected the NSCN-IM's demand for unification of Naga inhabited areas -- located in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The three northeastern states have also vehemently opposed it. While the dialogue with the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) is said to be over, talks with the NSCN-IM, a major insurgent group in the Northeast, have centered on its demands for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Opposition leader T R Zeliang appreciated that the negotiating parties agreeing to remain onboard for a final settlement. Various Naga civil societies and NNPG, a conglomerate of seven organisations which is holding separate talks with the Centre, hoped that the final settlement would be achieved after thorough consultation with all stakeholders.

"It is a historic moment and an occasion of great joy for all Nagas and the nation as a whole. Peace will now pave the way for genuine progress and true nation-building," Rio said in a tweet. Extending deepest appreciation to the negotiating parties for the "historic breakthrough", he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Mod and Home Minister Amit Shah "for the political will and concern for the Naga people".

He also congratulated the Centre's interlocutor and Governor R N Ravi, NSCN (IM) and NNPG for their efforts and lauded the civil societies, mass based organisations, NGOs, churches and the Naga people for their support and prayers. "We pray god almighty & look forward to a new era for the Naga people," he said.

Patton said a "solution that respects our unique history, will bring a new and better dawn for the Naga future". Zeliang hoped that the dream and desire of the Naga people for permanent peace and tranquility in Nagaland would soon become a reality.

The Working Committee of NNPG also joined the bandwagon in appreciating the efforts of the union government and NSCN (IM). In a statement it said the NNPG believes that the NSCN (IM) leadership has opted for peace and adopted a practical and realistic approach in arriving at a conclusion of negotiations by acceptance the reality the time.

A press release issued by its media cell said in the course of negotiations between NNPG and the union government, the latter had also endorsed the usage of Naga emblem/flag specifically for cultural identity within Naga homeland. "The Naga flag is a political symbol and cannot be confined to socio-cultural activities. Therefore, together in one voice, Nagas would pursue it politically and democratically. The flag, since the dawn of Naga political consciousness, has ever been an expression of our political identity and aspirations," it stated.

The Naga Mothers Association president Abei-ii Meru said "We were all praying for everyone to be on board." K Elu Ndang, general secretary of the apex body of tribal organisations in the state Naga Hoho, also hoped of a mutual understanding between the two negotiating parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pelle penalty gives Shandong Chinese Cup final first-leg lead

Shandong Lunengs Italian forward Graziano Pelles converted a first-half penalty to secure a 1-0 first-leg advantage over Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese FA Cup final on Friday. The former Southampton striker slotted the ball past Li Shuai f...

PDP expels MP Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in of J-K LG Murmu

Peoples Democratic Party PDP on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP, Nazir Ahmad Laway, for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu. Nazir Ahmed Laway has been expe...

Gujarat cricket bodies not liable to pay income tax: HC

The High Court has upheld an exemption granted to the Gujarat Cricket Association GCA and two other cricket bodies in the state from income tax, saying their activities, unlike those of the BCCI, are not commercial in nature. A division be...

Uttar Pradesh: Cop allegedly shot dead, family members jam Delhi-Lucknow highway

A day after a cop was allegedly shot dead, family members of the deceased created a ruckus and jammed a highway here on Friday and demanded an inquiry into his death. Praveen, the policeman and a resident of Tarara village under Hasanpur Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019