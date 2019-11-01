International Development News
AP celebrates Formation Day after 5 year gap

Andhra Pradesh on Friday celebrated the state formation day after a gap of five years with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paying tributes to the freedom fighters from the land. Both attended the state function as chief guests at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada and inspected a photo exhibition on the occasion.

The Governor recalled that many legends from Andhra Pradesh played a significant part in the country's freedom struggle. "I am privileged to be the Governor of this state that has a glorious culture. The Pallavas and the Chalukyas ruled this land. There were many landmark events in Andhras history over seven centuries from 624 to 1323 AD," the Governor said.

The supreme sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu for the formation of Andhra state was exemplary. The designer of the Indian tricolor Pingali Venkaiah hailed from his glorious land, Harichandan added.

Noting that the State Formation Day was being celebrated after a gap of five years, the Chief Minister promised to put the state on the development path, according to top priority to education, health care, and agriculture sectors. "We will carry the spirit of great freedom fighters and implement a welfare agenda through Navaratnalu," he said.

Recalling that several illustrious people fought for a separate Andhra State, the Chief Minister noted that Potti Sriramulu sacrificed his life through a 58-day fast-unto-death. "But no other state in the country faced such betrayal as Andhra.

The fruits of our efforts and hard work were left behind at Madras in 1953 and Hyderabad in 2014 and we had to start the process of development afresh (post-bifurcation). We will go forward and shape a new Andhra Pradesh," Jagan said.

On the occasion, the Governor and the Chief Minister honored the kin and close relatives of various Telugu legends. A host of cultural programs were staged as part of the three-day celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

