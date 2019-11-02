International Development News
Development News Edition

When will stubble burning end in Punjab, Haryana: Sisodia asks Centre

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that stubble burning was a major contributor to pollution levels in Delhi and asked when the Central Government would put an end to this practice in Haryana and Punjab.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 10:35 IST
When will stubble burning end in Punjab, Haryana: Sisodia asks Centre
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that stubble burning was a major contributor to pollution levels in Delhi and asked when the Central Government would put an end to this practice in Haryana and Punjab. In a Twitter post, Sisodia said that 46 percent of pollution in Delhi was caused by stubble burning in the neighboring states.

"The whole of North India is in the grip of the smoke of stubble... The central government is saying that 46 percent of the current pollution is due to stubble (burning). But what is the central government doing to save northern India? Will the BJP give any time limit as to when the stubble will stop burning?" he asked. Sisodia also shared a poem, purportedly written by a child, highlighting the pollution problem in the national capital. Sharing a photo to the poem, he wrote: "Appeal of a child who is forced to breathe in the smoke of straw."

The poem, written in Hindi, blames the pollution in Delhi on stubble burning and bursting of crackers on Diwali, and appeals for action to make the air clean. On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the Haryana and Punjab governments for rising pollution levels in Delhi.

"The Khattar and Captain governments are forcing farmers to burn stubble, which is causing severe pollution in Delhi. Yesterday, people protested at Punjab and Haryana Bhawan and expressed their anger against the governments there," the Chief Minister said in a tweet. On Friday, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency as air pollution levels entered "severe plus" category in the Delhi-NCR region and banned construction activity till November 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh lays emphasis on economic cooperation at SCO meeting in Tashkent

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid emphasis on economic cooperation during his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO meeting here on Saturday. Economic cooperation is the foundation of cementing the future of our people and ...

UPDATE 1-Southeast Asian leaders meet under U.S.-China trade war cloud

Southeast Asian countries must stick together in the face of a trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump, Malaysias veteran leader said on Saturday at the start of a regional summit held in the shadow of U.S.-China tensions. But as l...

ED files charge sheet against Ratul Puri, nephew of MP CM Kamal Nath, in money laundering case linked to chopper scam.

ED files charge sheet against Ratul Puri, nephew of MP CM Kamal Nath, in money laundering case linked to chopper scam....

Wind brings down pollution levels in Delhi, still in 'severe' category

Pollution levels in Delhi and neighboring cities dropped marginally on Saturday with a slight increase in the wind speed, a day after the region recorded its worst air quality forcing authorities to shut schools, ban all construction activi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019