International Development News
Development News Edition

Mamata asks Centre to probe WhatsApp snooping case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 20:39 IST
Mamata asks Centre to probe WhatsApp snooping case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the centre should probe into the WhatsApp admitting that Indian journalists and human rights activists were spied upon by unnamed entities used by Israeli spyware Pegasus. She reiterated the allegation that her phone was being regularly tapped by the union government.

She criticised the role of the central government in the snooping row and alleged it was totally aware of the security breach on the messaging platform. Banerjee described the issue as "very serious" and said she will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the matter probed.

"My phone is tapped, I know that because I have got the information and have the evidence with me. The government knows it because it is they who are doing it. This is happening at the behest of the central government and two three state governments. I will not name the states but one is a BJP ruled state," she said. Earlier also on several occasions Banerjee had alleged that her phone was being tapped by the central agencies.

The Trinamool Congress supremo further alleged that espionage practise is going on in the country and described the current situation as "quite serious". "Where is our freedom of speech? Which Independence are we living in now that today we cannot even talk (freely over the phone). Even if we are talking, they are getting tapped and someone is listening to them," Banerjee told reporters.

"Nothing is safe now, not even WhatsApp. Earlier, we thought WhatsApp can't be intercepted. But, now even WhatsApp has not been spared. Neither the landline phones nor mobile phones are safe. There is total espionage going on (in the country). "This is a very serious matter. I will request the PM to investigate into the matter," Banerjee said.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Thursday said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus. WhatsApp said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, that is reportedly behind the technology that helped unnamed entities spies hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users.

These users span across four continents and include diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials. Facebook owened WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India accounts for about 400 million..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Berkshire Hathaway's third-quarter profits decline 11 per cent

Omaha US, Nov 2 AP Warren Buffetts company reported Saturday that it saw an 11 per cent decline in third-quarter profits because of a smaller increase in the paper value of its investments, even as it sits on a mountain of cash. Berkshire H...

Guj: Cyclone Maha brings unseasonal rain, CM assures farmers

Several parts of Gujarat on Saturday received unseasonal rain due to Cyclone Maha, leading to crop damage, and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani promised compensation to affected farmers. According to a state government release, Khergam in Navsar...

Raut again stresses Sena's claim on CM post

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that his partys demand for Maharashtra chief ministers post was valid, and the basis for power sharing with the BJP must be the pre-poll agreement and not the number of seats won. Raut, executive e...

Incorrect to see Mungantiwar's statement as threat: BJP leader Ram Kadam

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam on Saturday defended minister Sudhir Mungantiwars remarks that Presidents rule may be imposed if a new state government is not in place by November 7, saying that it is a procedure mentioned in the In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019