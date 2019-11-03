Spain's Socialists lead ahead of election - El Pais poll
Spain's Socialists lead in voting intentions ahead of the Nov. 10 election but will lose two seats compared to the last parliamentary election in April, again failing to reach a majority, the latest 40Db poll for the newspaper El Pais showed on Sunday. The Socialists would win 121 seats, down from 123 in April, and neither the left-wing nor right-wing parties would win a majority.
The poll also showed far-right party Vox winning more seats than in April to become Spain's third-biggest party with 46 seats, up from 24. The 40Db poll also showed the conservative People's Party (PP) would win 91 seats, up from 66 in April, while center-right Ciudadanos would plunge to 14 seats from their previous 57.
