AICC team to visit Tripura on November 5

A five-member AICC team headed by former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh would be arriving here on November 5, a senior party leader said on Sunday. During the visit, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) team would hold talks with state Congress leaders on various organisational issues including on how to boost party organisation at the grass-root level, the leader said.

The other members of the team are AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, former minister Jitendra Singh, Manickam Tagore and Mohammad Ali Khan. The visit assumes significance as elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections are due next year.

"The AICC team will arrive here November 5 and will stay the whole day to discuss mainly organizational matters on how to strengthen the organization in the wake BJPs onslaught", he said. Earlier, AICC general secretary Luizinho Faleiro accompanied by his deputy Bhopen Bora visited the state and held extensive meetings with state Congress leaders and chiefs of frontal organizations..

