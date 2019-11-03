International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP MP Vijay Goel says will violate odd-even scheme as it is an 'election stunt' by Kejriwal govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 20:43 IST
BJP MP Vijay Goel says will violate odd-even scheme as it is an 'election stunt' by Kejriwal govt
Image Credit: ANI

A day before the odd-even road rationing scheme rolls out, BJP parliamentarian Vijay Goel on Sunday said he would violate the rule and alleged that it was an "election stunt" of the Kejriwal government. "My violation of odd-even scheme of the Kejriwal government will be symbolic because it's an election stunt and drama in view of the assembly election," Goel told PTI, adding that he would ride an odd-numbered vehicle on even day.

The Rajya Sabha member had broken the odd-even rule and paid a fine of Rs 2000 when the scheme was implemented by the Kejriwal government in April 2016. Vote bank politics has "blurred" the rationality of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Goel alleged.

"With exemptions to 70 lakh two-wheelers, cab aggregators Ola and Uber, three-wheelers and women drivers, the odd-even scheme has been rendered a mere gimmick and an election stunt," he said. AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have been blaming crop residue burning as the main reason behind severe levels of air pollution in the city.

Kejriwal had recently said that BJP leaders like Goel were not realizing the "seriousness" of the air pollution problems in the city. The AAP and the BJP have been engaged in a blame game over the pollution crisis in Delhi.

"If only stubble burning is responsible for causing pollution, why is the Kejriwal government implementing an odd-even scheme?" Goel asked. "Kejriwal has never made any report public about pollution caused by vehicles and other sources," he said.

Goel claimed many environmental experts were against the odd-even scheme and added that it was a "waste" of public expenditure. The odd-even scheme will start from 8 AM on Monday. Under the scheme vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number will ply on odd and even dates, respectively. The scheme will conclude on November 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details

Saudi Arabias giant state oil company finally kick-started its initial public offering IPO on Sunday, announcing its intention to float on the domestic bourse in what could be the worlds biggest listing as the kingdom seeks to diversify its...

Air pollution: Delhi Cong leaders detained during protest at CM's residence

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and several other leaders of the party were detained by the police on Sunday during a protest at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence against the high levels of air pollution in the city. The pro...

Venezuela expels El Salvador's diplomats in 'reciprocal' move

Venezuelas foreign ministry said on Sunday it was expelling El Salvadors diplomats from the country, in response to the Central American countrys decision to expel diplomats representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.In a statement, t...

UP too acts against farmers burning stubble

Taking cognizance of the menace of stubble burning, the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department too has begun taking action against farmers, indulging in stubble burning, officials said on Sunday. UP Agriculture Department Deputy Director Ashu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019