REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial hub.

ASEAN-SUMMIT/ Asia-wide trade pact on course despite India, Thailand says

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Asian countries held conclusive talks on what could be the world’s biggest trade pact and there will be an announcement of success at a summit in Bangkok, despite doubts raised by India, the Thai hosts said on Monday. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Trump impeachment inquiry awaits key witnesses, but some will be no-shows

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump have scheduled another crucial round of testimony this week, but several key White House witnesses plan to defy them and some other administration officials could follow suit. USA-ELECTION-WARREN-MEDICARE/

Warren's Medicare for All plan attacked, parodied by Republicans, Democrats and 'SNL' show WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. presidential contender Elizabeth Warren’s $20.5 trillion plan to provide healthcare for all Americans was attacked on the weekend by Republicans and fellow Democrats and parodied on “Saturday Night Live,” the long-running network television comedy show.

BUSINESS SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO-RESEARCH/

Saudi Aramco value in bank research varies by more than $1 trillion: sources Valuations for Saudi Aramco vary by more than $1 trillion, according to fund managers who have seen banks’ research, underscoring the uncertainty hanging over what could be the world’s largest stock market listing.

USA-TRADE-CHINA/ China says Xi, Trump in continuous touch

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump have been in continuous touch through “various means”, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, when asked when and where the two leaders might meet to ink a trade deal. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-MTV-EUROPE/ Liam Gallagher wins first ever MTV Rock Icon award at MTV Europe Music Awards

EVILLE (Reuters) - Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher took home the first ever MTV Rock Icon award at Sunday’s MTV Europe Music Awards, where the big winners of the night were Taylor Swift, newcomer Billie Eilish and South Korean Boyband BTS. SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NCAA-FLS-TAGGART-DISMISSED/ Florida State fires Taggart

Florida State fired embattled coach Willie Taggart on Sunday less than two years after hiring him to replace Jimbo Fisher. MOTOR-F1-USA/

Hamilton painting masterpiece with sixth drivers' title AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas won the battle but Lewis Hamilton won the war, securing his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday, despite finishing second to his Mercedes team mate at the U.S. Grand Prix.

UPCOMING CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY Turkey's Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting, seen focused in part on Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of the cabinet of ministers, which is likely to focus in part on developments in northeast Syria where Turkey has conducted a military incursion. 4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

LEONE-YOGA/ (PIX) (TV) Warrior pose: Sierra Leone's soldiers heal trauma with yoga

A yoga programme run by Sierra Leone's military is helping servicemen deal with trauma, including former child soldiers scarred by their experiences during the country's devastating civil war. 5 Nov

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CLIMATE-CHANGE/NEW YORK-TRUMP (PIX)

Climate reality and politics collide in conservative New York City neighborhood imperiled by climate change New York’s Broad Channel neighborhood stands out for many reasons – both because its low-slung homes on stilts stand over Jamaica Bay and because the police officers, firefighters and other residents of the solidly working-class area are a rare bastion of support for Republican President Donald Trump in a largely liberal city.

4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-HOMELESS/LOS ANGELES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Los Angeles tries to stem overflow of homeless encampments with new permanent housing Only a fraction of the estimated 36,000 homeless people in Los Angeles have been housed three years after voters in November 2016 approved a ballot measure that raised $1.2 billion to build housing for street denizens and poor people.

4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-STONE (PIX)

Ex-Trump adviser Stone to appear in court one day before his criminal trial for court hearing A federal judge will preside over a hearing to finalize the logistics for the start of the criminal trial of Roger Stone, President Donald Trump's former adviser, which is set to begin November 5. Stone stands accused of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

4 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT BRAZIL-POLITICS/

Brazil's Bolsonaro sends new reform proposals to disaffected Congress With his landmark pension reform approved, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to accompany Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to Congress on Tuesday to present new economic measures to cut public spending and tackle a chronic budget deficit.

4 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT PORTUGAL-WEBSUMMIT/HUAWEI (PIX)

Huawei chairman Guo Ping speaks at Web Summit Huawei chairman Guo Ping gives keynote presentation at Europe’s biggest technology conference

4 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT MEXICO-ARGENTINA/ (PIX)

Latin American left rising? First stop Mexico for Argentina's Fernandez In his first foreign trip as Argentina's president-elect, Alberto Fernandez holds a news conference after meeting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, another center-leftist who recently took control of a major Latin American economy. Fernandez' victory over his market-friendly predecessor should give for thought to other right-leaning governments in the region as Chile's Pineda and Ecuador's Moreno roll back liberal reforms in the face of popular anger at inequality.

4 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SOUTHKOREA-USA/

Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to visit S.Korea David Stilwell, the U.S. State Department's assistant secretary for East Asia and the Pacific, is set to visit South Korea amid stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea, a deepening history and trade row between Seoul and Tokyo, and ongoing negotiations on the costs for keeping 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea

5 Nov BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (PIX)

British parliament's last sitting before election The last day of parliament before the election.

5 Nov USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

National Security official deposed in impeachment inquiry against Trump House Intelligence Committee conducts closed-door deposition with Michael Duffey, OMB Associate Director for National Security Programs. Wells Griffith, special assistant to president & senior director for international energy and environment at National Security Council, is also expected to testify.

5 Nov USA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. general elections held in states, cities in 2019 Three states will hold gubernatorial elections and a number of states will hold mayoral contests on Nov. 5, 2019.

5 Nov USA-TRUMP/STONE (TV)

Ex-Trump adviser Stone goes on trial in Washington U.S. President Donald Trump's former adviser Roger Stone goes on trial in federal court in Washington on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing official proceeding and witness tampering.

5 Nov SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-MEASLES/UKRAINE (INSIGHT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC) (PIX) (TV) INSIGHT-Measles and mistrust in Ukraine weaken world's defenses

Deep mistrust of vaccines in Ukraine has allowed measles, a virus which kills 367 children a day worldwide, to grow into an epidemic infecting more than 58,000 people in the country this year alone. That has brought one of the world’s most contagious diseases to Europe and beyond. SEE ALSO: HEALTH-MEASLES/USA to publish simultaneously

4 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT HEALTH-MEASLES/USA (INSIGHT, PIX)

INSIGHT- How one county scrambled to keep America measles-free The previously unreported story of how a suburban health department at the epicenter of a national health crisis brought the outbreak under control, in the face of campaigning by people who oppose vaccination.

SEE ALSO HEALTH-MEASLES/UKRAINE to publish simultaneously 4 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

TANZANIA-MALARIA/ (PIX) (TV) Researchers use drones to pilot a new tool to fight malaria

Scientists are gathering on the white sands of Zanzibar to test the latest technology in Tanzania in the fight against malaria, which infected 219 million people globally last year, killing 435,000 of them. The drones will spray a colorless, liquid solution, Aquatain, onto rice fields, to form a barrier on the surface of the water that should drown mosquito larvae before they surface. 5 Nov

KYRGYZSTAN-ENVIRONMENT/NUCLEAR-WASTE (PIX) (TV) Cold War nuclear waste threatens Central Asia's water supply

Hidden in a remote Central Asian gorge, thousands of tonnes of radioactive waste are one landslide away from contaminating water supply for the whole Ferghana valley, home to millions of Kyrgyz, Uzbeks and Tajiks, environmentalists say. 5 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS ECB-POLICY/LAGARDE UPDATE (TV)

ECB President Lagarde gives speech in Berlin New European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde gives the laudatory speech for Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble at an event of Germany's VDZ publisher association in Berlin. It is her first official speech as ECB president.

4 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT UNDER ARMOUR-PROBE/ (PIX)

Under Armour faces U.S. federal probe over accounting practices -WSJ Under Armour Inc is under investigation by U.S. federal law enforcement officials over whether the sportswear maker shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear financially healthier, the Wall Street Journal reported.

4 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT PRUDENTIAL FINL-RESULTS/

Prudential Financial to report Q3 2019 results Prudential Financial Inc is set to report Q3 2019 earnings after the market close on Nov. 4. Investors want to know how the U.S.-based insurer is faring in a lower interest rate environment. 4 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks on the U.S. economy in a fireside chat hosted by the New York University Stern School of Business, in New York. 4 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-TRADE/ U.S. Commerce Secretary visits Jakarta

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is in Indonesia's capital Jakarta as part of his Indo-Pacific trip. 5 Nov

SERBIA-RATES/ Poll on Serbian central bank's benchmark rate

Reuters is polling Serbian traders, dealers and economists about their expectations about future benchmark rate and ahead of upcoming central bank's rate-setting meeting. 5 Nov

EUROPE-GAS/ European Annual Gas Conference

The for this year's conference is Emerging Pathways for Gas & LNG in the Decarbonising European Energy Landscape. Speakers include gas executives from Gazprom, Total, Shell, ENI etc. 5 Nov

NORWAY-OIL/ENVIRONMENT (PIX) (TV) Lawsuit seeking end to Norway's oil exploration

Oslo appeals court to hear Greenpeace and other environmental groups' lawsuit attempting to stop the country's exploration for oil and gas. The government won at the original trial. 5 Nov

