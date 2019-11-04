International Development News
BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta elected speaker of Haryana Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Panchkula, Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected as the Speaker of Haryana Assembly on Monday.

Newly-elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly (extreme right). Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Panchkula, Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected as the Speaker of Haryana Assembly on Monday. The Panchkula MLA Gupta's name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Gupta defeated Congress's Chander Mohan Bishnoi in the Assembly elections. In the Assembly polls, BJP fell short by six seats to get a majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Later, the party stitched an alliance with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which has 10 seats and managed to get the support of seven independent MLAs. Khattar along with JJP chief Dushyant Chautala met Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on October 26 and staked the claim to form the government with the support of 57-MLAs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

