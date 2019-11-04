International Development News
Huzurnagar win shows Cong rejected, BJP gains in LS polls a

TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday said his party's win in the recent Huzurnagar Assembly constituency bypoll showed people have rejected the Congress and claimed that BJP's surprise gains in Telangana in the Lok Sabha polls were a fluke. Rama Rao, who held a meeting here with ministers and other leaders who worked for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) victory in Huzurnagar byelection, said people gave a right answer to opposition parties by handing out huge victory to TRS.

"This victory is like a tonic which has brought in new energy into the party," a TRS release quoted Rama Rao as saying. Rama Rao, son of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, stated that the people of Huzurnagar have given a fitting reply to the alleged false propaganda of the opposition parties.

He said people have rejected the Congress in Huzurnagar which had been a bastion for the party, besides being the own constituency of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. The bypoll was necessitated due to Reddy's resignation following his election to the Lok Sabha.

The TRS wrested the seat from Congress by a margin of over 43,000 votes. Referring to the BJP, Rama Rao claimed the earlier victories registered by the BJP in Lok Sabha elections were just a fluke.

"They (BJP) dont have any credibility among the people here. An independent candidate whose election symbol looked similar to that of the TRS partys symbol (car) won more votes than the BJP," he said. Though it could win only one seat in the Telangana Assembly elections held last year, BJP made impressive gains by bagging four seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Rama Rao asked party MLAs to come up with a plan of action and take up responsibility of leading it towards victory in the upcoming municipal elections..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

