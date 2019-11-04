International Development News
Development News Edition

Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, says BJP and its allies have responsibility to form govt in Maha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:05 IST
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, says BJP and its allies have responsibility to form govt in Maha

Amid a logjam over government formation in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi after which he asserted that the responsibility to form the government there is with the BJP and its allies, but kept the guessing game on with a "can't say what will happen" in the future remark. Pawar, who arrived here in the morning, also said the mandate for the NCP-Congress alliance is to sit in the opposition.

Amid reports of the Shiv Sena, which is playing hardball on the issue of chief minister's post, making friendly overtures to the NCP, Pawar said neither the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has sought any support from his party to form the government, nor the NCP has made any proposal in this regard. The NCP chief said he briefed Gandhi on the political situation in Maharashtra and they decided that they will meet again in a few days.

"We have not discussed the formation of government, I just briefed her what is the strength-wise position, the NCP, the Congress, and some of the other independents who are ready to help us...," Pawar told reporters after meeting the Congress chief for over half an hour. The BJP and the Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over the issue of chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the Assembly polls on October 24 giving the saffron alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and Congress-44.

"Last few days we are observing, the Shiv Sena has taken a very strong line against the BJP. They are consistently writing in their mouthpiece against the BJP and they are also consistently demanding that they would like to form the government with the support of the BJP," he said. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, however, added that it was the saffron alliance's "internal issue".

The meeting between the two leaders came on a day of hectic political activity with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meeting BJP chief Amit Shah here and asserting that there is a need to form a government in the state at the earliest. Also on Monday, Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after which he said that his party was not creating any hurdles in the formation of the government in Maharashtra.

Pawar also claimed that the mood of the people of Maharashtra is against the BJP now. "As of today, the numbers are not with us. The mandate the public has given us is to sit in opposition but can't say what will happen (in future), lets see," he said.

"BJP and their allies have the numbers. And responsibility is on them to form the government. We are seeing what they are doing," Pawar said. "We have not talked to anyone. We have not spoken to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Neither they have given us any proposal, nor we have them any proposal," said the 78-year-old leader whose energetic campaign ensured a strong performance by the NCP in the October 21 Maharashtra assembly polls, belying expectations.

His answer was an emphatic "no" when asked the possibility of him coming back as the CM of Maharashtra. Asked if there is a possibility of the NCP backing a Sena CM, Pawar said, "Nobody has asked us, they have to ask first".

On whether the Sena was "untouchable", he did not give a direct answer but said the NCP fought against them. Asked if it was a 'bargaining game' going on between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, Pawar said,"I think the game between the two is serious." PTI ASK/SKC PYK

PYK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ECB governor accused of bribery in Latvia corruption trial

Latvias central bank chief, who led the former Soviet republic into the euro, appeared in court on Monday accused of bribery in the first corruption trial of a European Central Bank governor. Latvias public prosecutor has accused Ilmars Rim...

Cong claims victory after India decides not to join RCEP

With India deciding not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP, the Congress on Monday claimed victory saying its forceful opposition ensured that the BJP government backs out from bartering the interests of farmers, d...

NASA probe provides insight on solar system's border with interstellar space

The journey of NASAs dauntless Voyager 2 spacecraft through our solar systems farthest reaches has given scientists new insight into a poorly understood distant frontier the unexpectedly distinct boundary marking where the suns energetic in...

Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante's availability for Ajax clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that NGolo Kante will be available for their Ajax clash in the Champions League. The France international has missed five games owing to injury but Lampard said that the injuries are clearing up.H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019