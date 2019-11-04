Jharkhand polls: BJP leaders ask party workers to establish contact with every household

BJP leader B L Santosh asked party workers on Monday to establish contact with every household and voter of Jharkhand in the run-up to the upcoming state Assembly polls. Addressing a meeting of the workers, Santosh, the general secretary (organisation) of the party, also urged them to establish contact with the heads of small institutions and take the development programmes of the BJP-led central and state governments to people through social media.

The Jharkhand co-in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ram Vichar Netam, said the situation in the country was favourable for the party and that its base had strengthened even at the panchayat level. "Our central and state governments are working for the poor and farmers," the MP said, while referring to several schemes such as Ujjwala and Ayushman Bharat.

Netam alleged that the opposition had only hoodwinked people in the name of "jal, jungle and jameen" (water, forest, land), while claiming that those who never used to vote for the saffron party were now moving towards it, following the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Jharkhand is getting the benefits of double-engine governments," he said, referring to the BJP-led regimes at the Centre and in the state, and added, "In whichever state the BJP is not in power, people are not benefitting from the central schemes. Therefore, a BJP government should be formed in Jharkhand once again."

State BJP chief Laxman Gilua said in the upcoming polls, the party had set a target to win more than 65 seats in the 81-member Assembly. "We have to strengthen every booth for that," he added.

The Jharkhand Assembly polls will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 23.

