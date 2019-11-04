International Development News
Development News Edition

Jharkhand polls: BJP leaders ask party workers to establish contact with every household

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 23:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 23:26 IST
Jharkhand polls: BJP leaders ask party workers to establish contact with every household
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader B L Santosh asked party workers on Monday to establish contact with every household and voter of Jharkhand in the run-up to the upcoming state Assembly polls. Addressing a meeting of the workers, Santosh, the general secretary (organisation) of the party, also urged them to establish contact with the heads of small institutions and take the development programmes of the BJP-led central and state governments to people through social media.

The Jharkhand co-in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ram Vichar Netam, said the situation in the country was favourable for the party and that its base had strengthened even at the panchayat level. "Our central and state governments are working for the poor and farmers," the MP said, while referring to several schemes such as Ujjwala and Ayushman Bharat.

Netam alleged that the opposition had only hoodwinked people in the name of "jal, jungle and jameen" (water, forest, land), while claiming that those who never used to vote for the saffron party were now moving towards it, following the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Jharkhand is getting the benefits of double-engine governments," he said, referring to the BJP-led regimes at the Centre and in the state, and added, "In whichever state the BJP is not in power, people are not benefitting from the central schemes. Therefore, a BJP government should be formed in Jharkhand once again."

State BJP chief Laxman Gilua said in the upcoming polls, the party had set a target to win more than 65 seats in the 81-member Assembly. "We have to strengthen every booth for that," he added.

The Jharkhand Assembly polls will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Leeds' Casilla denies FA charge of racially abusing Charlton's Leko

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has strenuously denied racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko in a Championship match after the FA charged him on Monday.The FA said last month that it was investigating the allegation ...

Kamala Harris gets coveted invite from powerful Nevada union

Kamala Harris will be the first Democratic presidential candidate next week to hold a town hall with the powerful casino workers Culinary Union in Las Vegas. The unions national affiliate Unite Here announced the Nov. 8 event Monday.The Cul...

Resurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, analyst warns

Airlines that have been forced to rejig operations due to the grounding of the 737 MAX could face a markedly different problem when Boeing Cos best-selling jet is finally cleared to re-enter service a gradual switch to concerns about oversu...

Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan released under supervision: report

A Turkish court on Monday ordered journalist Ahmet Altan to be released under judicial supervision despite sentencing him to more than 10 years in prison, state news agency Anadolu reported. Altan, accused of links to the group blamed for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019