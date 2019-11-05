International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar writes letter to PM on Delhi-NCR air pollution

With Delhi-NCR gasping for breath, BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gurjar has penned down a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to direct Indian Air Force to sprinkle water in his constituency with the help of helicopters to settle down dust particles.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Loni (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 10:33 IST
BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar writes letter to PM on Delhi-NCR air pollution
, BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gurjar [Photo: Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

With Delhi-NCR gasping for breath, BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gurjar has penned down a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to direct Indian Air Force to sprinkle water in his constituency with the help of helicopters to settle down dust particles. In the letter, he wrote, "This is to bring to your notice that in Delhi and its adjoining NCR region Ghaziabad, the air quality index is hovering between 1700-1900. This has created an emergency-like situation in these areas. In these conditions, at present, lakhs of people residing in Delhi-NCR-Loni from the past one week are breathing in the gas chamber and are slowly breathing poisonous air. Due to polluted air, people have fallen prey to heart disease, Asthma, breathlessness, lung infection and eye irritation. The majority of them who are affected are aged people and children."

"In such condition, lakhs of people have faith in our Prime Minister that in this emergency like situation, he will ask Indian Air force to use helicopters and global master aircraft to sprinkle water all over Delhi and NCR. We also believed that you will also seek the help of talented scientists in artificial cloud formation tp reduce air pollution. 16 lakh people of my Loni and crores of people from NCR will be grateful to you," the letter read. On October 17, Ghaziabad's Loni (rural area) was placed in the top of the chart of the 108 most polluted cities in the country as per the Central Pollution Control Board's AQI figures, a day after stringent measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in the city to tackle the menace of air pollution. (ANI)

Also Read: Ahead of polls, Delhi govt gives nod to implement PM-KISAN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Overseas Bank shares plummet over 14 pc on Q2 loss

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday plummeted over 14 percent after the company reported widening of its net loss for the second quarter ended September 30. The companys stock dropped 13.18 percent to Rs 10.40 on the BSE. On the NSE, ...

Five cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast

At least six persons, including five police commandos, were injured in a powerful IED blast at Imphal town of Manipur on Tuesday, police said. The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am. Among those injured were additional superintend...

This Android app secretly purchases premium content without the user being aware

Security researchers at Secure-D, a leading anti-fraud solution from mobile technology company Upstream have identified a popular Android keyboard app, ai.type, making millions of unauthorized purchases of premium digital services. Develope...

China hypes import show, but not everyone's buying it

Shanghai, Nov 5 AFP China touts its annual import fair as proof that it is open for business but Western corporate lobbies are less enthused, with some companies dismissing it as an empty propaganda exercise. President Xi Jinping opened the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019