International Development News
Development News Edition

President satisfied with progress in implementation of Jobs Summit

The Presidential Working Committee on the Jobs Summit, composed of leaders of government, labor, business, and the community constituency, meets on the first Monday of every month.

President satisfied with progress in implementation of Jobs Summit
The President’s remarks followed the meeting of the Presidential Working Committee on Monday.  Image Credit: ANI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the government's social partners for the good progress being made in the implementation of the commitments made at the Presidential Jobs Summit held in October 2018.

"The President has expressed satisfaction with the progress made to date saying that the Presidential Working Committee is beginning to yield significant results. He has further commended the determination and commitment of all social partners to accelerate the implementation of the identified reforms," said the Presidency.

The President's remarks followed the meeting of the Presidential Working Committee on Monday.

The Presidential Working Committee on the Jobs Summit, composed of leaders of government, labor, business, and the community constituency, meets on the first Monday of every month. It was established to track progress and expedite implementation of the commitments made to create jobs and stem job losses in various sectors.

"The Presidential Working Committee considered recent progress on measures to reduce the cost and improve the ease of doing business.

"This includes the publication by ICASA last week of the Information Memorandum on the release of the spectrum. It further received updates on the e-visa portal to be launched as a pilot in Kenya later this month. The portal will make the application of both tourists and work visas easier and cheaper.

"The President has also welcomed the pilot of an online company registration system that enables users to register a company and apply for and obtain a tax number, VAT number, B-B-BBEE certificate, unemployment insurance, and the skills development levy, among others, in one place.

"Through this online portal, the government aims to significantly reduce the time it takes to set up a company," said the Presidency.

The Presidential Working Committee also received presentations on removing the regulatory inhibitors in the pharmaceutical industry, the review of the classification of critical skills, and expanding short-term training opportunities for young people in high growth sectors such as business processing services.

The committee also considered areas of concern to social partners, such as the operation of the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme, which is one of the mechanisms to respond to possible retrenchments.

The committee agreed to attend to these problems as a matter of priority.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pak 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical reports, alleges Aseefa Zardari

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardaris daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing fathers medical reports. Taking to Twitter, Aseefa said My fathe...

Chidambaram hits out at PM over his remarks in Bangkok

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks in Bangkok, saying that he should have also talked about the falling investment, growth, credit and business confidence in India. ...

Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond, asks Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig dismissed a reporters suggestion that Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired to punch up the script of the new Bond movie No Time to Die and make it more inclusive. The actor, who is returning as James Bond for the...

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant labourers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019