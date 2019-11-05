Former AIADMK minister Pachamal rejoins ruling party
Former AIADMK Minister K T Pachamal on Tuesday rejoined the ruling party after quitting the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). Pachamal and scores of AMMK workers from Kanyakumari district joined the AIADMK in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami at his residence here, a party release said.
Palaniswami is also the AIADMK Joint Coordinator, with his deputy O Panneerselvam being the Coordinator. On Tuesday, a total of 105 AMMK functionaries joined the ruling party, the AIADMK release added.
Pachamal was a Minister in the late J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government of 2011-16..
