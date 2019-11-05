International Development News
Development News Edition

Former AIADMK minister Pachamal rejoins ruling party

Former AIADMK Minister K T Pachamal on Tuesday rejoined the ruling party after quitting the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). Pachamal and scores of AMMK workers from Kanyakumari district joined the AIADMK in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami at his residence here, a party release said.

Palaniswami is also the AIADMK Joint Coordinator, with his deputy O Panneerselvam being the Coordinator. On Tuesday, a total of 105 AMMK functionaries joined the ruling party, the AIADMK release added.

Pachamal was a Minister in the late J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government of 2011-16..

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Latest News

EPF scam: Former UPPCL MD AP Mishra arrested

Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited AP Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL...

Senitta debunks menstrual hygiene myths and spreads Dioxin awareness

Kanpur Uttar Pradesh India Nov 05 ANINewsVoir Its high time now to break through all the myths and taboos related to menstrual hygiene with Senitta. A brand by Unicorn Hygiene, aspires to spark the flame of knowledge and enlightenment about...

Copper futures up on spot demand

Copper prices on Tuesday rose 0.17 per cent to Rs 442.35 per kg in futures trade after participants raised their positions amid pick-up in demand in spot market.On the Multi commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November contracts was ...

Andhra Pradesh: After facing flak, CM Reddy orders to reinstates award on name of Abdul Kalam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday ordered to reinstate the name of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards after facing flak over changing its name. The Andhra Chief Minister ordered to immediately cancel the...
