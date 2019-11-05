International Development News
Development News Edition

UDF again tries to raise Walayar case in Assembly; Speaker

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:18 IST
UDF again tries to raise Walayar case in Assembly; Speaker

Stepping up pressure on the LDF government, opposition UDF on Tuesday again raised the issue of the sexual assault and killing of two minor sisters in 2017 in the assembly and staged a walkout after the Speaker rejected their notice for an adjournment motion on the matter. This is the second time the Congress-led UDF is raising the incident at Palakkad and the recent acquittal of the accused, allegedly members of the ruling CPI(M), on the floor of the House after the 16th session of the assembly began last week.

V T Balram (Congress) gave notice for the motion, seeking a discussion on the circumstances under which former Child Welfare Committee chairman and lawyer N Rajesh had appeared on behalf of one of the accused in the sensational case. The Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, however, said the notice could not be allowed as the House had already discussed the issue and there was no new development in the case.

Though the opposition argued that there were fresh revelations in the case and the adjournment motion was their 'right', the Speaker stuck to his stand. The infuriated opposition members then trooped to the well of the House with placards and a banner, raised slogans before the Speaker's dais and later staged a walkout.

The case relates to the sexual assault and killing of two minor girls, aged 13 and nine, at their home at Walayar in Palakkad district in 2017. The accused in the case were acquitted by a POCSO court in Palakkad last month.

The girls were found hanging at their home in January and March 2017 respectively. The post-mortem report said they were sexually assaulted.

The case ignited mass protests by opposition parties and NGOs across Kerala. Four accused in the case have been arrested and charged with rape and abetment of suicide.

While one of the accused was acquitted in September this year, the other three walked free on October 25. The court, while acquitting the accused, had pulled up the investigating team, saying it did not present enough scientific evidence in the case.

Meanwhile, the UDF is observing a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Palakkad district on Tuesday in protest against the acquittal of the accused and demanding CBI probe into the case. KPCC President Mullapaly Ramachandran had observed a day-long fast on the matter here on Monday.

Congress is also organizing "Peoples collective" in front of the state secretariat at the state capital and in district headquarters on the issue. BJP would be organizing a "Neethi Raksha March" from Walayar to the Palakkad collectorate tomorrow, demanding justice to the sisters.

Local people are also organizing an indefinite fast demanding justice for the two sisters. Meanwhile, the mother of the two girls said they would move the Kerala High Court, seeking a CBI probe and quashing the Pocso court's order acquitting the accused.

"We want a CBI probe and re-investigation into the case", she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Tiz Hazari clash: Joint CP Khurana urges protesting cops to resume duty

Amid slogans of We want justice, Joint Commissioner of Police Rajesh Khurana on Monday addressed the police personnel who were protesting at the Police Head Quarters PHQ at ITO over the Tiz Hazari incident. Khurana underlined that the matte...

FOREX-Trade deal optimism boosts Aussie, Chinese yuan

Trade-oriented currencies including the Australian dollar surged on Tuesday, with the Chinese currency poised for its biggest daily jump in nearly three months on increasing signs that Beijing and Washington are inching closer to a trade de...

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Saracens docked 35 points and fined for breaching salary cap rules

English champions Saracens have been given a 35-point deduction and fined 5.36 million pounds 6.92 million after they were found guilty of breaching salary cap regulations, Premiership Rugby PRL said on Tuesday. British media reported the b...

InterGlobe Aviation shares up 2 pc ahead of strategic business announcement with Qatar Airways

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation on Tuesday rose 2 percent ahead of a strategic business announcement by the company along with Qatar Airways. The scrip gained 1.77 percent to close at Rs 1,461.45 on the BSE. During the day, it rose to 4.64 pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019