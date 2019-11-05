International Development News
Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

  Reuters
  • |
  Tehran
  • |
  05-11-2019
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:46 IST
Iran's intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministry's website reported.

"Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes in cooperation with the British Council in Iran ... any cooperation with the British Council is prohibited and will result in prosecution," the ministry said in a statement. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

