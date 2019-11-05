International Development News
Development News Edition

Odd Even: More challans issued on day 2, Sisodia says people 'religiously' following rule

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:07 IST
Odd Even: More challans issued on day 2, Sisodia says people 'religiously' following rule
File photo Image Credit: ANI

People were "religiously" following the odd-even rule, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Tuesday, even as the number of challans issued for violating the road rationing scheme increased on the second day. He said number of challans issued went up on Tuesday as many were let off with a warning on the first day of the odd-even rule.

According to official data, 384 challans have been issued till 2 pm on Tuesday, while on Monday, the first day of the odd-even implementation, 271 challans were issued. Those violating the odd-even rule, which is in force from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, are being fined Rs 4,000.

Between 8 am and 2 pm, traffic police teams issued 189 challans, while teams of transport and revenue departments issued 93 and 102 challans respectively, a government official said, adding that by 8 pm the number will go up. In total, 465 teams of traffic, transport and revenue departments have been deployed for implementation of the odd-even scheme.

In a press briefing, Sisodia said, "Delhi is religiously following the odd-even scheme. Many people were only warned yesterday to follow odd-even rule and they were not challaned." The day two of odd-even rule was "very successful" and the air quality has improved, he said, adding "The smog crisis is reducing gradually. We are monitoring the situation and weather condition, and hope that no fresh smoke from stubble burning will enter Delhi."

"People are very happy with traffic on the roads because they can now reach their destinations easily due to less congestion. This has further helped reduce pollution since commuting time of on-road vehicles has reduced significantly," the deputy chief minister said. The odd-even scheme will face a test on Wednesday, when schools will reopen after two days. The schools were closed till November 5 in view of severe air pollution in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that vehicles carrying school children will be exempted from the rule. He had, however, admitted that there was a little "confusion" in this regard, saying vehicles will be exempted based on "trust" that they were used only for ferrying school children. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that due to the odd-even rule, 15 lakh vehicles have been taken off the road. Sisodia said if there were any specific complaints against private buses hired under the scheme, action will be taken by the government.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited several places to monitor the enforcement of the road rationing scheme. "OddEven 2nd Day: Happy to see Odd Number vehicles on Delhi Roads.," Gahlot said on Twitter. In another tweet, he said, "We all should encourage car pooling/sharing."

A Transport department official said over 6,000 buses including 3,675 of DTC, 1,851 Cluster and 693 private ones have been pressed into service. Women drivers, CNG driven and electric vehicles, and two-wheelers have been exempted from the scheme which has been started to curb severe air pollution in the city.

Besides emergency and enforcement vehicles, 19 other categories including the President and Prime Minister are also exempted from the scheme. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues are car pooling and using public transport to reach secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Vengsarkar hails D/N Tests, says fans will lap it up

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Tuesday hailed the concept of DayNight Tests in India, terming it as a good initiative that will bring the crowd back to the longest format of the game. It Day-Night Test is a good thing, we will have to w...

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended 25 games for violating the NBAs anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday. The league said he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 GHRP-2.Collins told ESPNs Adrian Wojn...

Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

Milan, Nov 5 AFP Italian club Verona were on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend. Italian international Balotell...

TTD appoints Ramana Dikshitulu as hill temples agama advisor

A V Ramana Dikshitulu, former chief priest of the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, was on Tuesday appointed as agama temple traditions advisor of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD that governs the temple, a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019