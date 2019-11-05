President Kovind rejects petition seeking disqualification of 11 AAP MLAs

President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the petition seeking disqualification of 11 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for holding office of profit by being co-chairpersons in District Disaster Management Authorities. The president took the decision on Election Commission's observation that holding the office of co-chairperson of a District Disaster Management Authority does not attract disqualification as MLA as there is no remuneration by way of salary or allowances.

Among the 11 MLAs are Sanjeev Jha (Burari), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar), Praveen Kumar (Jangpura), Pawan Kumar Sharma (Adarsh Nagar), Dutt Sharma (Ghonda), Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur), Sarita Singh (Rohtash Nagar), Dinesh Mohania (Sangam Vihar), Amanatullah Khan (Okhla), Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh) and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar). Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal later tweeted, "Ultimately, truth prevails." (ANI)

