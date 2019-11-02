President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Sikkim on two-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with his wife Savita, arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit to Sikkim. He was accorded a warm welcome by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and senior civil and army officials at the army helipad at Libing here, a release issued by Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) said.

Kovind, after receiving the guard of honour upon his arrival, left for Raj Bhawan. He is scheduled to attend the Sikkim University's fifth convocation ceremony on Sunday among other engagements in the state capital, the IPR release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)