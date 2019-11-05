International Development News
Development News Edition

Twitter political ads ban no sure fix to voter manipulation-Kaiser

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 23:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 23:05 IST
Twitter political ads ban no sure fix to voter manipulation-Kaiser
Image Credit: Flickr

Brittany Kaiser, a former Cambridge Analytica director turned witness in a cross-Atlantic data privacy scandal, on Tuesday praised Twitter's move to ban political advertising from its platform but said it was not a "permanent fix".

She said voters in the United States and Britain were today as likely to be affected by data breaches as they were in 2016 during Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Britain's EU referendum campaign. Cambridge Analytica, the political consultancy at the center of a scandal involving data harvested via Facebook, assisted Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and the Leave campaign in Britain.

"It's sad to see we got to the point when we have to ban political advertising in order to protect people from being manipulated, but we do," Kaiser told reporters on Tuesday during the Lisbon Web Summit, Europe's largest technology conference. "I think we need political advertising in order to get people to register to vote, to go to the polls, to care about issues," Kaiser said.

Last week, Twitter announced it was banning political ads, with CEO Jack Dorsey saying the platform believes "political message reach should be earned, not bought". Social media companies, including Twitter rival Facebook, face growing pressure to stop carrying ads that spread false information that could steer elections.

Kaiser believes it is unlikely that Facebook will follow in Twitter's footsteps. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week defended the company's policy to run ads from politicians containing false or misleading claims, saying that Facebook did not want to stifle political speech. "By allowing politicians in the UK and the U.S. to engage in voter suppression tactics, using disinformation and discrimination, we are now just as unprotected as we were in December 2016," she said.

"Why do I say this? Because in 2016 I was there (working at Cambridge Analytica)," Kaiser added. "The greatest threat to our democracies is not foreign but domestic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court justices navigate video piracy case over Blackbeard's ship

U.S. Supreme Court justices struggled to navigate between the rights of states and individuals on Tuesday as they weighed a documentary filmmakers bid to revive his lawsuit against North Carolina state officials he accuses of unlawfully pir...

U.S. House committees seek deposition with Trump chief of staff Mulvaney in impeachment probe

U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said on Tuesday they had asked Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, to appear for a deposition on Nov. 8.Based on evidence...

Imperative to restore trust between policemen, lawyers: Delhi L-G

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was on Tuesday briefed about the situation and the orders by Delhi High Court on a clash that broke out between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex in the national capital on November 2. Special CP I...

Tis Hazari clash: Central IPS Association condemns attacks on police personnel

A general body meeting of the Central IPS Association CIPSA held on Tuesday including IPS officers representing several state cadres passed a resolution condemning the attack on Delhi Police personnel in various court complexes in the natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019