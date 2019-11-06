Trump offers Mexican president U.S. help in finding killers of Americans
President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Tuesday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, offered U.S. assistance to help Mexico bring to justice those who killed nine Americans, the White House said in a statement.
"President Trump made clear that the United States condemns these senseless acts of violence that took the lives of nine American citizens and offered Mexico assistance to ensure the perpetrators face justice," the statement said.
