PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Labour's Jeremy Corbyn vows to 'get Brexit sorted' in six months https://on.ft.com/2JTEdaX Philip Hammond quits politics and will not run in general election https://on.ft.com/2JUwHgd

All Mothercare UK stores to shut, administrator confirms https://on.ft.com/36Dve7N Overview British Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed at a rally in Harlow on Tuesday to "get Brexit sorted" within six months, adding that his party plans to hold a second referendum which will give the British public a clear choice on UK's future relationship with the EU.

Former British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday he would not stand as a candidate in the upcoming national election, the latest high-profile lawmaker to join an exodus from parliament. Mothercare Plc's UK store portfolio will be wound down over the coming weeks and months, PricewaterhouseCoopers said on Tuesday, after it were appointed the administrators to the company's UK business. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

