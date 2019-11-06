China defence minister discusses Hong Kong, Taiwan with U.S. -state media

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe discussed Hong Kong, Taiwan, the South China Sea and Xinjiang with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday during a telephone call, state media said.

Wei "stressed" China's position on those issues, and called for cooperation and stability between China and the United States and their militaries, the Global Times newspaper said.

