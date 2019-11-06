UK PM and Egyptian President agree to strengthen relationships

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Sisi of Egypt this afternoon".

"The leaders welcomed the recent lifting of restrictions on flights from the UK to Sharm el-sheik as the first step towards services resuming and emphasized the importance of close co-operation between the UK and Egypt on security".

"The two leaders agreed to continue to work together to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Egypt, particularly in areas of trade and education. The Prime Minister welcomed the opening of three new British university campuses in Egypt".

(With Inputs from APO)