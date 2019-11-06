International Development News
Development News Edition

UK PM and Egyptian President agree to strengthen relationships

"The two leaders agreed to continue to work together to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Egypt, particularly in areas of trade and education. The Prime Minister welcomed the opening of three new British university campuses in Egypt".

UK PM and Egyptian President agree to strengthen relationships
"The leaders welcomed the recent lifting of restrictions on flights from the UK to Sharm el-sheik as the first step towards services resuming and emphasized the importance of close co-operation between the UK and Egypt on security". Image Credit: ANI

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Sisi of Egypt this afternoon".

"The leaders welcomed the recent lifting of restrictions on flights from the UK to Sharm el-sheik as the first step towards services resuming and emphasized the importance of close co-operation between the UK and Egypt on security".

"The two leaders agreed to continue to work together to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Egypt, particularly in areas of trade and education. The Prime Minister welcomed the opening of three new British university campuses in Egypt".

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Satin Creditcare Q2 net profit up by 17.8 pc at Rs 54 cr

Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network Limited SCNL on Wednesday reported a 17.8 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 54 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46 crore in the correspondin...

Guj govt purchases Rs 191-cr new aircraft for CM, VIP travel

The BJP government in Gujarat has finally purchased a new aircraft worth Rs 191 crore for use by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries like the governor and deputy CM, formally wrapping up the delayed procurement process launche...

Malaysian police say 1MDB fugitive Low seeking to buy Cyprus properties

Malaysian police said on Wednesday that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, accused of a multi-billion dollar theft at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB, is attempting to purchase properties in Cyprus under a different name. Low, al...

UPDATE 1-U.S. commerce sec says talks on Indonesia trade preference to conclude soon

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday Washingtons review of a trade preference facility for Indonesia would conclude soon, and he predicted far more investment by U.S. companies in Southeast Asias biggest economy. The United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019