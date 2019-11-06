International Development News
Development News Edition

Police-lawyer 'conflict' not given 'serious attention' by MHA: CPI MP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:00 IST
Police-lawyer 'conflict' not given 'serious attention' by MHA: CPI MP

Communist Party of India leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asking him to address the "conflict" between the Delhi police and lawyers, while alleging that the issue had not been given "serious attention" by the ministry. Thousands of Delhi Police personnel protested outside the force's headquarters for 11 hours on Tuesday against two attacks on their colleagues by lawyers at Tis Hazari and Saket court complexes on Saturday and Monday. The protest was called off after senior officers assured them that their grievances will be addressed.

"The current reports about clashes between police and lawyers in the national capital are a matter of great public concern for our country... Law and order matters in the Union Territory of Delhi fall under the purview of the Home Ministry. However, there appears to be no serious attention paid to these concerns by the ministry. "A crisis-like situation has emerged due to the above-mentioned clashes and conflicts. I request your good self to look into the matter, after taking the Delhi government into confidence," the CPI MP said in the letter to the home minister.

Lawyers in all the six district courts of Delhi abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday protesting the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on November 2, and denied access to litigants in some courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Three men arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth over Rs 1.5 cr

Three men have been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing over Rs 1.5 crore in two separate cases. In the first incident, a man was intercepted upon his arrival from Ban...

Lufthansa scraps 1,300 flights over two-day German strike

Lufthansa said Wednesday it was scrapping 1,300 flights as German cabin crew pressed ahead with a two-day strike, plunging passengers into travel chaos amid an escalating row over pay and conditions. As a result of the strike, around 180,00...

Parents ready to pay bribes to get their children admitted in Delhi govt schools: Sisodia

People are willing to pay bribes to get their children admitted in Delhi governments schools as the quality of education offered there has improved, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. Speaking at the excellence in educa...

'7000 season tickets for India-B'Desh Test sold'

Over 40 per cent of the total season tickets of the India-Bangladesh cricket test match beginning November 14 have been sold out so far in the last four days, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association MPCA chairman Abhilash Khandekar said on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019