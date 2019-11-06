International Development News
Deputy President to brief NCOP on efforts to bring stability to Eskom

Government has been leading efforts to deal with the challenges that besiege Eskom’s fleet performance that has since deteriorated significantly, due to lack of maintenance and refurbishment over the years.

The Deputy President is also assigned to assist the President in the important work of revitalizing rural and township economies. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow, Thursday, 07 November 2019, brief members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), at Parliament, Cape Town, on government tireless efforts to bring stability to our National Power Utility, Eskom, during his reply to oral questions.

Government has been leading efforts to deal with the challenges that besiege Eskom's fleet performance that has since deteriorated significantly, due to lack of maintenance and refurbishment over the years. Such challenges have greatly compromised the security of electricity supply.

Deputy President Mabuza will, therefore, update the NCOP, on a number of critical maintenance strategies put in place, to ensure that Eskom as a national asset, continues to provide sustainable and uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers and to further ensure the provision reliable service to meet the growing demand.

Further, in view of the impact of climate change on agriculture, the Deputy President will also apprise members of the NCOP on mechanisms put in place by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to popularise climate change risks, mitigation, and adaption, especially for agriculture-dependent communities.

The Deputy President is also assigned to assist the President in the important work of revitalizing rural and township economies. In this regard, the Deputy President will apprise members of the NCOP on strategies adopted by the government to ensure that the transformation of townships and villages from labor and consumption reserves, into thriving productive investment hubs, becomes an achievable outcome.

Following his recent visit to Emfuleni Municipality in the Sedibeng District, to receive the first-hand experience regarding the challenge of sewage spillage into the Vaal River Dam, the Deputy President will then brief the members, on government efforts to finding lasting solutions to address this matter, together with the affected stakeholders.

Deputy President Mabuza is also the Leader of Government Business responsible for monitoring the affairs of the national executive in Parliament. The Deputy President will then give his feedback to members, regarding the commitment of cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers to the oversight role played by Parliament to ensure executive accountability.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

