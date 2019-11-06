Jury seated in trial of Trump adviser Roger Stone
A jury was seated on Wednesday in the trial of President Donald Trump's adviser Roger Stone, a court official said, setting the stage for opening arguments in a criminal case stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.
The 67-year-old veteran Republican political operative - a self-described "dirty trickster" and "agent provocateur" - has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee. Stone has been a friend and ally of Trump for some 40 years.
