Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine says Burisma probe sought to hurt Joe Biden
The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, told lawmakers he believed the push to investigate Ukrainian energy company Burisma and its ties to Hunter Biden was motivated by a desire to attack Hunter's father, former Vice President Joe Biden.
"As I understood the reason for investigating Burisma was to cast Vice President Biden in a bad light," Taylor said, according to a transcript of closed-door testimony he delivered as part of an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump. The committees leading the probe released the transcript on Wednesday.
Biden is a leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, making him one of President Donald Trump's main political rivals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Donald Trump
- Taylor
- lawmakers
- Ukraine
- US
- rivals
- Democratic
- committees
ALSO READ
UPDATE 8-U.S. diplomat testifies Trump tied Ukraine aid to politically motivated probes
UPDATE 2-Kim Jong Un: S.Korean facilities in Mt. Kumgang resort must be removed -KCNA
WRAPUP 8-Russia, Turkey reach deal to remove Kurdish YPG from Syria border
Cousins, Peterson face old teams as Skins visit Vikings
Calum MacLeod joins Plus4 Insurance Solutions