UPDATE 1-Trump's personal lawyer Giuliani hires his own attorneys
Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump who has come under the scrutiny of federal prosecutors in New York, on Wednesday said a trio of lawyers are representing him. Giuliani, a former New York mayor and federal prosecutor, wrote on Twitter that he is "represented and assisted by" Robert Costello, a former federal prosecutor in New York.
Giuliani said he is also represented by Eric Creizman and Melissa Madrigal of the law firm Pierce Bainbridge. Prosecutors in the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan are examining Giuliani's interactions with two men arrested in October for allegedly illegally funneling money to a pro-Trump election committee and other political candidates, according to another person familiar with the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
