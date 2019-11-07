International Development News
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson to tell Scotland: vote Conservative to stop independence bid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 04:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 04:00 IST
Boris Johnson to tell Scotland: vote Conservative to stop independence bid
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Scotland on Thursday to say a Dec. 12 election victory for his Conservative Party will halt Scottish National Party (SNP) plans to hold another independence vote to break up the United Kingdom. Scotland is set to be a key battleground in the general election, one where Johnson's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, are overshadowed in popularity by the SNP.

The SNP have said that Scotland should hold another independence referendum in 2020 as they seek to end 312 years of political union with England and Wales. Johnson and Corbyn both have said they would deny Scotland's devolved government the power to hold another independence vote next year. Scots rejected independence 55% to 45% in 2014.

Launching his campaign on Wednesday, Johnson has said a vote for Corbyn risks two referendums in 2020 - a new referendum on Britain's decision to leave the EU, which is Labour's policy, and another on Scottish independence, which Labour have not said they would allow. "This is a crucial election for Scotland. A vote for the Scottish Conservatives is a vote to stop a second independence referendum and to get Brexit done," Johnson said ahead of his visit.

"Only a vote for the Conservatives will stop the SNP's plans to break up the UK." Johnson is seeking to get a majority in December's election to secure passage of his Brexit deal, which he agreed with the European Union in October.

But SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that a vote for their party is a vote to reject Johnson, escape Brexit and take control over Scotland's future. The SNP are Scotland's biggest party, with 35 seats in the Westminster parliament, while the Conservatives increased the number of seats they hold to 13 in the last election in 2017, from one previously.

Also Read: Violence and intimidation is wholly unacceptable: Boris Johnson on Kashmir protests on Diwali

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Veteran F Faried heading to China

Veteran forward Kenneth Faried has signed to play in China, it was reported Wednesday. Stadiums Jeff Goodman said Faried signed a one-year deal in excess of 2 million. Sportandos Emiliano Carchia, however, reported Farieds deal was worth 4....

UPDATE 3-Iran fuels centrifuges, resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow

Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the countrys Atomic Energy Organisation AEOI said on Thursday, further stepping away from its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. The agreement bans enrichment and...

Uber to let passengers record rides in effort to curb crime in Latin America

Uber said on Wednesday that it will allow passengers and drivers to record audio of their trips in Brazil and Mexico using a new feature in the app, as the ride-hailing company copes with recurring safety concerns during its trips.Uber has ...

Boris Johnson to tell Scotland: vote Conservative to stop independence bid

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Scotland on Thursday to say a Dec. 12 election victory for his Conservative Party will halt Scottish National Party SNP plans to hold another independence vote to break up the United Kingdom. Sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019