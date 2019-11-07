International Development News
Development News Edition

Documents show Facebook controlling competitors with user data: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 09:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 08:58 IST
Documents show Facebook controlling competitors with user data: report
Image Credit: Pixabay

San Francisco, Nov 7 (AFP) Leaked documents from a civil suit against Facebook show how the social network aimed to employ user data as a tool for bargaining and to manipulate competitors, NBC News reported on Wednesday. Some 7,000 pages of documents reveal how Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and his team harnessed users' personal information to reward partners by giving them preferential data while depriving rivals of the same sort of information, it reported.

NBC said the emails, notes and other documents dated as far back as 2011 and was supposed to be kept out of the public eye pending the civil case in California. They show, for example, how Amazon received special data access after purchasing advertising on Facebook, while an app called MessageMe was denied data after growing so large it became a competitor, NBC reported.

While acting out of self-motivation, Facebook planned to portray the moves as protective of user privacy, the documents showed. The lawsuit was filed by a now-defunct startup called Six4Three, which created a failed app called Pikinis.

Through the app, users could find Facebook pictures of people in bathing suits, but in order to work, the app's software had to be able to access the data of Facebook users and their friends. The suit accuses Facebook of abusing its power over user data, although most of the documents filed in the case have been sealed by a judge at Facebook's request.

Facebook has been adamant that "documents Six4Three gathered for this baseless case are only part of the story and are presented in a way that is very misleading without additional context." The social network contends that the suit by Six4Three is aimed at compelling it to provide the kind of data access that was taken advantage of in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal.

Up to 87 million users potentially had their data hijacked by political consulting group Cambridge Analytica, which was working for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Facebook has modified its data sharing app policies since then.

Meanwhile, a British parliamentary committee investigating whether Facebook was being used to manipulate election results published 250 pages of internal Facebook documents from the Six4Three civil suit late last year. The committee said emails showed the social media giant offered Netflix and other popular apps preferential access to people's data even after it had tightened its privacy rules. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan warns of possible attack if China's slowdown "becomes serious"

Beijing could resort to military conflict with self-ruled Taiwan to divert domestic pressure if a slowdown in the worlds second largest economy amid trade war threatens the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party, the islands foreign mini...

'Treat me like Laver', Court urges Tennis Australia

Polarising tennis great Margaret Court Thursday called on Tennis Australia to treat her like Rod Laver and issue a formal invitation to the Australian Open next year to commemorate her calendar-year Grand Slam jubilee. The first Slam of 202...

Hollywood's Superman Christopher Dennis passes away at 52

Christopher Dennis, who entertained audiences as Hollywood Boulevards Superman, passed away at the age of 52. According to TMZ, the actor took his last breath on Saturday in the San Fernando Valley, reported The Hollywood Reporter.He was kn...

Equities range-bound in early trade, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Thursday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost the beleaguered real estate sector. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 116 points a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019