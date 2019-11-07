International Development News
India would host next 'No Money For Terror' Conference in 2020: Kishan Reddy

At the inaugural session, Shri Reddy stressed India's concern over the tacit support extended by certain nations to terror groups.

Shri Reddy noted that despite the killing of Osama Bin Laden in 2011, several active affiliates of Al Qaeda still exist in many parts of the world. Image Credit: Twitter(@kishanreddybjp)

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G.Kishan Reddy is leading a five-member delegation to the 'No Money For Terror' Ministerial Conference taking place in Melbourne, Australia. The delegation comprises of high ranking officials including DG NIA. 65 nations are represented at the conference. Shri Reddy announced at the conference that India would host the next 'No Money For Terror' Conference in 2020.

At the inaugural session, Shri Reddy stressed India's concern over the tacit support extended by certain nations to terror groups. He called for a united global effort against all those who support terror or help generate finances for terror. He emphasized India's zero-tolerance approach to terror.

Shri Reddy noted that despite the killing of Osama Bin Laden in 2011, several active affiliates of Al Qaeda still exist in many parts of the world. He cautioned that despite the recent elimination of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, there is no room to construe that the Caliphate would cease to survive.

Shri Reddy proposed four points for inclusion in the resolution:

Terrorism is the single biggest threat to peace, security, and development.

Nations must expedite the finalization of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism under the United Nations.

FATF Standards must be effectively enforced and UN listings / FATF should not be politicized.

Initiate discussion on Countering Financing of Radicalisation (CFR), which would prevent radicalization - an essential prerequisite of terrorism.

Shri Reddy would also be leading a terror-focused bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart in Melbourne on Nov 8.

(With Inputs from PIB)

