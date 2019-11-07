International Development News
Development News Edition

Andhra's 'Nero', Jagan busy playing video-games at his palatial home: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his "five months' misrule" and said that the "Nero of Andhra Pradesh" is busy playing video-games at his palatial home.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:53 IST
Andhra's 'Nero', Jagan busy playing video-games at his palatial home: Naidu
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photos). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his "five months' misrule" and said that the "Nero of Andhra Pradesh" is busy playing video-games at his palatial home. "When Rome burned, Nero fiddled. When Andhra Pradesh is burning under financial strain due to 5 months' misrule and construction workers are ending lives, the Nero of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is busy playing video-games at his palatial home on which a staggering Rs 15.65 crore was spent by the government. Shocking," Naidu tweeted.

He had earlier raised questions over the amount of money spent on the Chief Minister's new camp and residence office building. On Wednesday, Naidu took to Twitter to question the funds allegedly allocated to fix windows of the chief minister's residence.

He tweeted, "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has allotted a whopping Rs 73 lakhs to fix windows for his house! Now that's one super-expensive view at the expense of State exchequer! This comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh is grappling with the fiscal mess caused by mismanagement in the last 5 months. Truly cringe-worthy!" In an official statement, the TDP chief further stated that even a new R&B buildings section along with supporting staff is also established.

Sharing details of different government orders, TDP alleged that soon after the swearing-in of Reddy, in June a government order was released for road widening works at his residence at Tadepalli village whereas on next day another order was released for making security arrangements like barricading, guard room, police barrack, security posts and helipad construction with an estimated amount of Rs 1.895 lakhs. Further quoting expenditures on electro-mechanical works, security arrangements at the CM's residence, compensation for additional requirement of the land of 0.14 acres for construction of view cutter among other, the TDP had accused the state government of spending crores on the Chief Minister's order.

Reddy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30. He took over from Naidu after the latter's party faced defeat in the Assembly elections. (ANI)

Also Read: US lauds India's generosity for supporting Tibetan people's religious freedom

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Meghan Markle makes first visit to Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance

Britains Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her first visit to Westminster Abbeys Field of Remembrance on Thursday, joining her husband Prince Harry in planting a memorial cross ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend. The event honour...

CORRECTED -'Wave of hope' to end FGM in Ethiopia as activist pioneer dies

Ethiopias Bogaletch Gebre - feted for almost eradicating female genital mutilation in her home region - has died, her charity said on Wednesday, as activists vowed to push on with her work. The former scientist and marathon runners quiet re...

Irish police seize vehicles, cash, documents in smuggling probe

Irish police seized vehicles, cash and documents at 10 properties near the Northern Irish border on Thursday as part of an international smuggling investigation. They declined to specify if people trafficking was involved, but said the oper...

Six-day Renukaji fair begins in Himachal's Sirmaur

With the arrival of a palanquin of Lord Parshuram on the bank of the Renuka lake, the six-day international Renukaji fair commenced here on Thursday. The fair is the biggest annual congregation of people in Sirmaur district of Himachal Prad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019