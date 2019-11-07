Sidhu given political clearance to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pak
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was given political clearance by the government on Thursday to take part in the Kartarpur corridor inauguration ceremony on the Pakistani side on Saturday, official sources said.
Sidhu had sought permission of the external affairs ministry to attend the event following an invitation by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Political clearance has been granted to Sidhu to travel through the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on November 9, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- government
- Kartarpur
- Imran Khan
- Pakistani
- corridor
- Kartarpur Sahib
ALSO READ
Government taking action to help plug persistent skills gap
Hong Kong government to withdraw bill that sparked protests
Hong Kong government withdraws bill that sparked protests
Hong Kong government to withdraw bill that sparked protests
Piyush Goyal interacts with leaders from Swedish Government and industry