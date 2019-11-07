International Development News
Development News Edition

Mamata demands inclusion of all regional language including Bengali in JEE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday questioned the inclusion of Gujarati language in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) exams and demanded that the paper should be conducted in other regional languages too, including Bengali.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:42 IST
Mamata demands inclusion of all regional language including Bengali in JEE
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday questioned the inclusion of Gujarati language in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) exams and demanded that the paper should be conducted in other regional languages too, including Bengali. "I do not have any problem with the JEE Main being conducted in the Gujarati language. I love all languages and understand Gujarati as well. All regional languages should be added to the JEE. Our Education Minister had also written to National Testing Agency (NTA) on this issue to conduct the test in Bengali," she said in a press conference here.

This comes after it was announced that the JEE exam will be conducted in English, Hindi and Gujarati languages by the NTA from this year. However, the NTA had clarified that no other state than Gujarat had approached it for the inclusion of regional language in JEE. Hitting out at the Centre, Banerjee alleged that the government is doing discrimination towards regional languages accept one or two.

She said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and regional language issue on November 11. Earlier in the day, the NTA said that in 2013, only Gujarat agreed to admit their candidates in the state engineering colleges of Gujarat through JEE and requested that the paper be made available in the Gujarati language.In 2014, Maharashtra also opted for admitting the engineering candidates in the state engineering colleges through JEE and requested to provide the question paper in the language of Marathi and Urdu. Later in 2016, both these states withdrew the admission to the state engineering colleges through JEE. Therefore, the translation in Marathi and Urdu language was stopped."However, the translation of JEE (Main) question paper in the Gujarati language continued on the request of the Gujarat state. None of the other States has approached NTA to provide the JEE (Main) question paper in any other Indian National Language," the agency said. (ANI)

Also Read: West Bengal governor reaches Mamata Banerjee's residence to

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

.

The following are the topexpected stories at 21.15 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20 between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot.Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOMMandhana, Ro...

Rajasthan: Teacher beats class 11 student with iron rod for not completing homework

A class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by a teacher with an iron rod for not completing his homework in Dongar of Barmer district. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the student of Dongar Vidyapeeth School alleged that he was beaten up by a t...

UPDATE 1-Rivals promise better wealth distribution as Mauritius votes

Mauritius held a parliamentary election on Thursday, with the main parties all promising a fairer distribution of wealth on the prosperous Indian Ocean island. Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time 1400 GMT, with results due out on Friday.The e...

India keen on forging deep relations with BIMSTEC States: Mansukh Mandaviya

The first-ever BIMSTEC Conclave of Ports, being held at Vishakhapatnam on 7-8 November 2019 was inaugurated by Minister of State for ShippingIC, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today.The conclave aims at providing a platform to strengthen maritime i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019