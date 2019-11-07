International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana Cong holds protests against 'anti-people' policies of Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:38 IST
Haryana Cong holds protests against 'anti-people' policies of Centre

The Haryana unit of Congress on Thursday protested in two districts of the state against "anti-people policies" of the BJP-led government at the Centre. The protests in Panipat and Fatehabad were part of a nationwide agitation launched by the Congress against economic slowdown, farmers' distress, inflation, unemployment, agrarian crisis and trade lockout, according to a party statement released here.

The protest in Panipat was led by state Congress chief Kumari Selja who had a dig at the central government. "Instead of pushing the country into financial emergency, the government should take concrete steps to improve livelihood, trade and agriculture," she said. She alleged that due to "wrong policies", the economy has "stagnated completely and all economic sectors and industries are being ruined".

Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country at over 28 per cent, she claimed. Hitting out at the BJP-JJP government in the state, she said crops are not being procured and farmers are not getting the proper price for their produce.

"People have understood now that the BJP government has been resorting to 'jumlebaazi' and has nothing to show for performance," Selja said. "The Congress party will no longer sit silent against this callous, inefficient and non performing government," she said according to the statement.

"We warn the government to not pursue anti-people policies. If it still continues to do so then the Congress party will give a befitting reply to such anti-people decisions and will fight it inside Parliament, state assemblies and on the streets," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Berri says insists on Hariri as PM of next government- NBN television

Lebanons Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he insisted on nominating Saad al-Hariri as prime minister of the countrys next government, NBN television reported on Thursday.My insistence on nominating Hariri is because hes for the good of L...

UPDATE 3-Many missing after deadly ambush near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso

Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37, the worst such attack for years in a nation plagued by jihadist violence.Quebec-based gold mine...

UPDATE 2-Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday to hit fresh four year highs as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hi...

Cyclone 'Bulbul' to bring heavy rain; WB, Odisha prepare to

With the cyclone Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering heavy rain in parts of Odisha and West Bengal, the two states are bracing for the situation. The Met department said that the cycl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019