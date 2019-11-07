Haryana Cong holds protests against 'anti-people' policies of Centre

The Haryana unit of Congress on Thursday protested in two districts of the state against "anti-people policies" of the BJP-led government at the Centre. The protests in Panipat and Fatehabad were part of a nationwide agitation launched by the Congress against economic slowdown, farmers' distress, inflation, unemployment, agrarian crisis and trade lockout, according to a party statement released here.

The protest in Panipat was led by state Congress chief Kumari Selja who had a dig at the central government. "Instead of pushing the country into financial emergency, the government should take concrete steps to improve livelihood, trade and agriculture," she said. She alleged that due to "wrong policies", the economy has "stagnated completely and all economic sectors and industries are being ruined".

Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country at over 28 per cent, she claimed. Hitting out at the BJP-JJP government in the state, she said crops are not being procured and farmers are not getting the proper price for their produce.

"People have understood now that the BJP government has been resorting to 'jumlebaazi' and has nothing to show for performance," Selja said. "The Congress party will no longer sit silent against this callous, inefficient and non performing government," she said according to the statement.

"We warn the government to not pursue anti-people policies. If it still continues to do so then the Congress party will give a befitting reply to such anti-people decisions and will fight it inside Parliament, state assemblies and on the streets," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)