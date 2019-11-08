International Development News
Development News Edition

Caught on camera: Police officer touches MP law maker's feet

A police officer in Madhya Pradesh was captured on video touching the feet of MLA Praveen Pathak on Thursday here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 14:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 14:02 IST
Caught on camera: Police officer touches MP law maker's feet
A police officer was seen touching the feet of Congress MLA Praveen Pathak in Gwalior on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A police officer in Madhya Pradesh was captured on video touching the feet of MLA Praveen Pathak on Thursday here. In the video it can be seen, how the officer approaches Congress MLA Pathak, who is sitting inside a car. The cop then puts his hand through the window of the vehicle and touches Pathak's feet.

The matter came to fore after a video of the incident went viral. At present Congress party under the helm of Chief Minister Kamal Nath is ruling Madhya Pradesh.

Congress has been in power for over ten months in the state now after it won the assembly elections last year uprooting BJP government in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: 7 UP police officers given compulsory retirement for not effectively performing their duties

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

On DeMo anniversary, former FinMin official Garg says Rs 2,000 notes being hoarded

On the third anniversary of demonetization, former economic affairs secretary S C Garg said the Rs 2,000 note, which the Modi government brought replacing older 500 and 1,000 notes, were being hoarded and should be demonetized. Three years ...

Samoa: Strong earthquake strikes capital Apia, nearby cities

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck Samoa on Friday, USGS reported. Dozens of people have tweeted about the earthquake from capital Apia and nearby cities.Further details are awaited....

Troop withdrawals in eastern Ukraine to start on Saturday - OSCE

Troop withdrawals in a village in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine will begin on Saturday at 1000 GMT, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe OSCE said in a statement.Ukraine and Russian-backed separatist rebels have a...

Some herbs have therapeutic properties in dealing with kidney ailments: Experts

There is substantial evidence in ayurveda that suggest some herbs have a range of important therapeutic properties in preventing progression of chronic kidney diseases, expert said at an ongoing Science event in Kolkata.At the India Interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019