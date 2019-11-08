Caught on camera: Police officer touches MP law maker's feet

A police officer in Madhya Pradesh was captured on video touching the feet of MLA Praveen Pathak on Thursday here. In the video it can be seen, how the officer approaches Congress MLA Pathak, who is sitting inside a car. The cop then puts his hand through the window of the vehicle and touches Pathak's feet.

The matter came to fore after a video of the incident went viral. At present Congress party under the helm of Chief Minister Kamal Nath is ruling Madhya Pradesh.

Congress has been in power for over ten months in the state now after it won the assembly elections last year uprooting BJP government in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: 7 UP police officers given compulsory retirement for not effectively performing their duties

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)