7 UP police officers given compulsory retirement for not effectively performing their duties
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave compulsory retirement to seven police officers for not effectively performing their duties, officials said. The officers are from the Provincial Police Service (PPS) and of 50 years of age or above, a statement said.
"Following orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has given compulsory retirement to seven police officials on recommendations of a screening committee set up for the purpose," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said. They were not effectively discharging their duties and a number of probes were pending against them, the statement said.
