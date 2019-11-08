Finance Minister congratulates 2017 Batch of IRS for completing training

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman presided over the Passing out ceremony of the 69th (2017) Batch of Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Central Excise) Officers at the campus o National Academy of Customs, Indirect Tax & Narcotics (NACIN), Faridabad, today. The 2017 Batch of Indian Revenue Service consists of 101 Officers including 24 lady officers. These young officers will be at the helm of administering GST, India's biggest tax reform since independence.

In her valedictory address, the Finance Minister congratulated the 2017 Batch for successfully completing their training. She highlighted the importance of Customs in enforcing different laws of the land at the borders and protecting the economic frontiers of the country. She also emphasized the role of graduating officers as facilitators of trade and industry, in adjudicating the laws with a conscience, and collection of revenue with integrity, which shall add up to nation-building. Smt. Sitharaman also took the Guard of Honor and inspected the Passing Out Parade.

Shri P.K. Das, Chairman, CBIC, delivered the welcome address to the gathering in which he emphasized the need to maintain a fine balance between law enforcement and trade facilitation for the passing out Officers.

During the passing out ceremony, six officer trainees who have excelled in different areas of training were awarded medals for their exceptional achievements. Ms. Mishal Queenie D'Costa received the Finance Minister's Gold Medal for the best overall performance.

The event was attended by senior officers of the Department, both serving and retired, as well as family members of Officers of the 2017 Batch and other distinguished guests.

(With Inputs from PIB)